One of the most effective ways homeowners can begin pitching in and helping to address the challenges posed by climate change is by switching to solar power generation. As the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) points out, solar produces less life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than conventional fossil fuel energy sources. While there may be some GHG emissions produced during the manufacturing and recycling of solar system components, using solar to generate energy results in zero GHG emissions and has zero environmental impact.