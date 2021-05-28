Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Free Testing and Free Flu Shots

Mayor Purzycki urges residents to beat COVID by getting vaccinated and tested, and not becoming complacent. Mayor Mike Purzycki is urging City residents to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Mayor said our adherence to science and common sense over these many long months is starting to produce a reward of a more normal schedule for personal and public gatherings. Mayor Purzycki said we’ll do even better as a City if we continue to get vaccinated and tested for the virus. He urged residents to follow CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing, social distancing, and other preventative measures until we can be sure that the virus threat is over.