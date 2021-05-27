Guest View | Abe Scarr: It takes more than hope for family caregivers to cope
Keep the mask on, change aisles to avoid people who refuse to wear their mask, get in and out of the grocery store and the pharmacy in 15 minutes, or as soon as possible to limit your potential exposure to the coronavirus. Hope that you didn’t contact anyone who is infected. Hope that you’re not bringing a deadly disease home to the loved one that you care for. Hope that you can get tested and get the results in time to be sure. Hope that you can provide for yourself and your child, your loved one with disabilities, or your aging relative, without much in the way of support.thesouthern.com