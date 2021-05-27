Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Guest View | Abe Scarr: It takes more than hope for family caregivers to cope

The Southern
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep the mask on, change aisles to avoid people who refuse to wear their mask, get in and out of the grocery store and the pharmacy in 15 minutes, or as soon as possible to limit your potential exposure to the coronavirus. Hope that you didn’t contact anyone who is infected. Hope that you’re not bringing a deadly disease home to the loved one that you care for. Hope that you can get tested and get the results in time to be sure. Hope that you can provide for yourself and your child, your loved one with disabilities, or your aging relative, without much in the way of support.

thesouthern.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Caregiving#Coping#Suicide#Illinoisans#Eic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
AARP
Related
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

My view on family values

Society is being educated to have the latest and greatest idea that comes out every few months, via commercial or word of mouth. Yes, as adults we want something better for our children. A commercial on Joy FM had a middle child screaming, and after tests it came to be that the middle child wanted to be heard; take time to listen. Children have been taught: He who yells the loudest will be heard, while those of us that are busy helping others can’t speak at all. Many want to go to church, we say softly, while those that want to take over our country just don’t care.
Columbus, OHagrinews-pubs.com

8 ways for caregivers to take care of themselves

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Caregivers in rural areas must take time to care for themselves, according to experts at Ohio AgrAbility. Getting organized and creating a plan can help relieve stress. The organization shared advice for caregivers. 1. Prioritize what is “must have” versus “nice to have.”. 2. Make a list...
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

HOPE bridges distance between caregivers, resources for dementia

When Lynn Crawford’s husband died as a result of Lewy Body dementia, she turned her attention to supporting families and caregivers who needed more resources to care for loved ones with the disorder. Crawford, executive director of HOPE Dementia Support Group, said she joined the nonprofit about five years ago...
Iron Mountain, MIironcountyreporter.com

UPCAP offers help to family caregivers

IRON MOUNTAIN — Caregiving for a loved one with chronic health conditions can feel like a second job. Family caregivers can get overwhelmed, particularly if they are also dealing with the demands of work, family, and other areas of their lives. Many caregivers feel uncertain, alone and isolated, or even depressed while trying to navigate and coordinate all of the services, tasks and information necessary to care for another.
KidsPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

No Urgent Need To Get Children COVID Vaccines: W.H.O.

Parents continue to ask whether children will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The World Health Organization according to their June guidance, just released is suggesting that parents could hold off on vaccinating their children against COVID-19. The reasoning behind this is that since children tend to experience milder symptoms...
Advocacydoctorslounge.com

1 in 3 Caregivers for Elderly May Be Untrained, Unscreened

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new report raises questions about the training and qualifications of many caregivers for the elderly across the United States. The study by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, found that nearly a third of Americans who...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Adverse Mental Health Symptoms Up During Pandemic for Parents, Caregivers

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. Odds ratios for adverse mental health symptoms, especially suicidal ideation, highest for those in both roles. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents and caregivers, especially those who are both parents and caregivers, had higher levels of adverse mental health symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the June 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Florida Stategoodmorningamerica.com

Family staying in collapsed Florida apartment building speak out

Mom who gave birth while sedated meets her daughter for 1st time. Jennifer Nash was 24 weeks pregnant when she contracted COVID-19 in March, just as vaccinations for the virus were being distributed more widely across the United States. Nash, 34, of Yorba Linda, California, was not eligible to be...
Family RelationshipsKansas City Star

More than a memoir, ‘Coping With Adoption’ is a cautionary tale for teen mothers

At the age of 16, Maya M. Thomas did something that would face the harsh judgment of her close-knit churchgoing community, not to mention her own family. Not only had she broken her promise to God to remain chaste — a vow she had taken in front of the entire congregation — but she had become pregnant, keeping it a secret until it was too late for any choice other than to have the baby.