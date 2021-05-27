Guest View | Abe Scarr: It takes more than hope for family caregivers to cope

Society is being educated to have the latest and greatest idea that comes out every few months, via commercial or word of mouth. Yes, as adults we want something better for our children. A commercial on Joy FM had a middle child screaming, and after tests it came to be that the middle child wanted to be heard; take time to listen. Children have been taught: He who yells the loudest will be heard, while those of us that are busy helping others can’t speak at all. Many want to go to church, we say softly, while those that want to take over our country just don’t care.