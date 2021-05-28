Survey: In sellers' market, some home-buyers are getting creative

Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. Unlike generations before them, many millennials have delayed purchasing their first property whether it be out of personal preference or financial necessity. This group, now aged roughly 25-40, is currently the largest living generation and, according to some sources, makes up roughly 65% of renters in the US. And, as you might have guessed, the features they're looking for are a bit different than older generations. As an investor, having your investment properties appeal to millennials will only aid in growing your portfolio. Here we'll dive into some reasons millennials have become longer-term renters as well as some of the must-have home features they're seeking.