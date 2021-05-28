TRAVEL ALERT: I-70 GLENWOOD CANYON, ALTERNATE ROUTE ADVISED
TRAVEL ALERT: I-70 GLENWOOD CANYON, ALTERNATE ROUTE ADVISED. Due to an extended closure, *eastbound* motorists on #I70 are advised to take the northern alternate route if traveling eastbound between Rifle and Eagle County, Summit County or the Denver metro area. Motorists should anticipate delays on the alternate route due to additional detour traffic. Westbound I-70 is closed at this time but the closure is expected to be shorter than for eastbound. Eastbound and westbound are closed due to a crash in the eastbound lanes near Mile Point 125, which is near the Hanging Lake exit.www.deltacountyindependent.com