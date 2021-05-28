Cancel
Dove Cameron Comes Out as Queer Publicly

By Jacklyn Krol
Cars 108
Cars 108
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dove Cameron came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. On Friday (May 28), Gay Times published an interview where the Powerpuff Girls star discussed her sexuality and need to come out. The outlet reports that she "gets candid about her bisexuality" in the cover story, though it seems the actress-pop star wants to be labeled as queer.

Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Person
Dove Cameron
