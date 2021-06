The summer is here, and there are many television shows on the horizon. Summers can be a drag without a major series that captures everyone’s attention. This summer has a couple of series that have the chance to be the weekly point of fascination and some that might surprise and turn into the summer’s breakout hit. There are highly anticipated returning series as well as some brand new shows that will be vying for your attention premiering this summer. Here are a few recommendations on what to check out this summer, from big tentpole properties to small charming series and some interesting stuff in between.