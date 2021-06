When I first created my Hotmail account, it took me a while to understand where I could create it. Though many people use Hotmail due to its popular email services, features and experience, some people might find it confusing initially, mainly during the setup process. If you are one among them, this blog is for you. Spending 3 mins to understand the steps before creating it can save a lot of your time when you are doing it. In this blog, I will explain the Hotmail account setup and hotmail.com login process.