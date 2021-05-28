Cancel
Grand Rapids, MN

A way to remember our veterans this Memorial Day

Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 17 days ago

Did you know there is an easy way to support our Veterans and their families? You can donate to the Veterans’ Support Fund or the Veterans’ Support Emergency Fund at the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. These funds were established to assist all Veterans who may be in crisis. Gifts, large or small, will provide Veterans and their families crisis funding to solve problems and issues that arise either while a family member is deployed or when they return.

www.grandrapidsmn.com
