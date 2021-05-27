Cancel
Digital-Analog Quantum Simulations Using the Cross-Resonance Effect

By Tasio Gonzalez-Raya, Rodrigo Asensio-Perea, Ana Martin, Lucas C. Céleri, Mikel Sanz, Pavel Lougovski, Eugene F. Dumitrescu
APS physics
 22 days ago

Digital-analog quantum computation aims to reduce the currently infeasible resource requirements needed for near-term quantum information processing by replacing sequences of one- and two-qubit gates with a unitary transformation generated by the systems’ underlying Hamiltonian. Inspired by this paradigm, we consider superconducting architectures and extend the cross-resonance effect, up to first order in perturbation theory, from a two-qubit interaction to an analog Hamiltonian acting on one-dimensional (1D) chains and two-dimensional (2D) square lattices, which, in an appropriate reference frame, results in a purely two-local Hamiltonian. By augmenting the analog Hamiltonian dynamics with single-qubit gates we show how one may generate a larger variety of distinct analog Hamiltonians. We then synthesize unitary sequences, in which we toggle between the various analog Hamiltonians as needed, simulating the dynamics of Ising,

journals.aps.org
GoogleNature.com

No evidence for stochastic resonance effects on standing balance when applying noisy galvanic vestibular stimulation in young healthy adults

Noisy galvanic vestibular stimulation (nGVS) at imperceptible levels has been shown to reduce body sway. This reduction was commonly attributed to the mechanism of stochastic resonance (SR). However, it has never been explicitly tested whether nGVS-induced effects on body sway consistently follow a SR-like bell-shaped performance curve with maximal reductions in a particular range of noise intensities. To test this, body sway in 21 young healthy participants was measured during varying nGVS amplitudes while standing with eyes closed in 3 conditions (quiet stance, sway referencing, sinusoidal platform tilts). Presence of SR-like response dynamics in each trial was assessed (1) by a goodness-of-fit analysis using an established SR-curve model and (2) by ratings from 3 human experts. In accordance to theory, we found reductions of body sway at one nGVS amplitude in most trials (75–95%). However, only few trials exhibited SR-like bell-shaped performance curves with increasing noise amplitudes (10–33%). Instead, body sway measures rather fluctuated randomly across nGVS amplitudes. This implies that, at least in young healthy adults, nGVS effects on body sway are incompatible with SR. Thus, previously reported reductions of body sway at particular nGVS intensities more likely result from inherent variations of the performance metric or by other yet unknown mechanisms.
MathematicsAPS physics

Bounding and Simulating Contextual Correlations in Quantum Theory

We introduce a hierarchy of semidefinite relaxations of the set of quantum correlations in generalized contextuality scenarios. This constitutes a simple and versatile tool for bounding the magnitude of quantum contextuality. To illustrate its utility, we use it to determine the maximal quantum violation of several noncontextuality inequalities whose maximum violations were previously unknown. We then go further and use it to prove that certain preparation-contextual correlations cannot be explained with pure states, thereby showing that mixed states are an indispensable resource for contextuality. In the second part of the paper, we turn our attention to the simulation of preparation-contextual correlations in general operational theories. We introduce the information cost of simulating preparation contextuality, which quantifies the additional, otherwise forbidden, information required to simulate contextual correlations in either classical or quantum models. In both cases, we show that the simulation cost can be efficiently bounded using a variant of our hierarchy of semidefinite relaxations, and we calculate it exactly in the simplest contextuality scenario of parity-oblivious multiplexing.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Where Symmetries between Machine Learning and Quantum Mechanics Improve Simulations

The laws of quantum mechanics, infamous for being unintuitive, predict a litany of strange effects. Many exotic materials, such as superconductors, have such complicated behavior that even the most powerful computers cannot handle their calculations [1]. As a result, some systems must be conquered through innovative, large-scale simulations [2]. UT Austin researcher Chris Roth has developed a machine-learning algorithm that uses two symmetries to make this problem more tractable [3]. First, the periodic system finds an analog in the input structure. Second, the forces between the particles conveniently obey a type of dependence characteristic of the output of the algorithm.
Sciencearxiv.org

Chaotic time-delay signature suppression using quantum noise

Time-delay signature (TDS) suppression of semiconductor lasers with external optical feedback is necessary to ensure the security of chaos-based secure communications. Here we numerically and experimentally demonstrate a technique to effectively suppress the TDS of chaotic lasers using quantum noise. The TDS and dynamical complexity are quantified using the autocorrelation function and normalized permutation entropy at the feedback delay time, respectively. Quantum noise from quadrature fluctuations of vacuum state is prepared through balanced homodyne measurement. The effects of strength and bandwidth of quantum noise on chaotic TDS suppression and complexity enhancement are investigated numerically and experimentally. Compared to the original dynamics, the TDS of this quantum-noise improved chaos is suppressed up to 94% and the bandwidth suppression ratio of quantum noise to chaotic laser is 1:25. The experiment agrees well with the theory. The improved chaotic laser is potentially beneficial to chaos-based random number generation and secure communication.
Sciencearxiv.org

Gyrokinetic simulations in stellarators using different computational domains

In this work, we compare gyrokinetic simulations in stellarators using different computational domains, namely, flux tube, full-flux-surface, and radially global domains. Two problems are studied: the linear relaxation of zonal flows and the linear stability of ion temperature gradient (ITG) modes. Simulations are carried out with the codes EUTERPE, GENE, GENE-3D, and stella in magnetic configurations of LHD and W7-X using adiabatic electrons. The zonal flow relaxation properties obtained in different flux tubes are found to differ with each other and with the radially global result, except for sufficiently long flux tubes, in general. The flux tube length required for convergence is configuration-dependent. Similarly, for ITG instabilities, different flux tubes provide different results, but the discrepancy between them diminishes with increasing flux tube length. Full-flux-surface and flux tube simulations show good agreement in the calculation of the growth rate and frequency of the most unstable modes in LHD, while for W7-X differences in the growth rates are found between the flux tube and the full-flux-surface domains. Radially global simulations provide results close to the full-flux-surface ones. The radial scale of unstable ITG modes is studied in global and flux tube simulations finding that in W7-X, the radial scale of the most unstable modes depends on the binormal wavenumber, while in LHD no clear dependency is found.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Exploring the Depth of Data Analysis Using Quantum Machine Learning

Zhang, Zhuang, and colleagues investigate a path for quantum-enhanced data processing that stems from the marriage of quantum machine learning with the most well-established quantum technologies: quantum sensing and metrology. The use of quantum information processing techniques to combine and analyze the quantum outputs of multiple sensors holds tremendous promise...
Sciencearxiv.org

Measurement simulability and incompatibility in quantum theory and other operational theories

In this thesis, we consider the properties of measurements in quantum theory and other operational theories. After having introduced the framework of operational theories, we consider a communication scheme based on an experimental prepare-and-measure scenario and demonstrate this with different communication tasks. This gives us context for how the different communication tasks can be implemented in different theories, in doing so establishing quantum theory intuitively as an operational theory among other theories. The main property of measurements we focus on in this work is the simulation of measurements, which consists of manipulating the inputs and outputs of the measurement devices. We study how using this process on existing measurement devices can be used to operationally imitate new devices, and what kind of structure the simulation process induces on measurements. We also consider applications of simulability. Firstly, we consider operational restrictions imposed upon measurements. We argue that the restricted set of physical measurements must be closed with respect to the simulation process since the simulation of physical devices must lead to other physically feasible devices. We demonstrate different types of restrictions by classifying them. As a second application we see how the simulation of measurements relates to compatibility of measurements and how it can be viewed as a generalisation of it. This allows us to present an operational principle previously known to quantum theory, the no-free-information principle, according to which any measurement that is compatible with all other measurement must not provide any useful, and therefore free, information about the system. Whilst this principle holds in quantum theory, there are non-classical theories for which it is violated, and so enforcing this principle may be considered a way to exclude some unphysical theories.
Softwareucsd.edu

A Quantum Leap for Molecular Simulations on GPUs

Developing improved materials for things such as energy storage and drug discovery is of interest to researchers and society alike. Quantum mechanics (QM), a theory that describes the physical properties of nature on the atomic and subatomic scale, is the basis for molecular and materials scientists who develop these useful, futuristic products.
Computersarxiv.org

Learning effective stochastic differential equations from microscopic simulations: combining stochastic numerics and deep learning

Felix Dietrich, Alexei Makeev, George Kevrekidis, Nikolaos Evangelou, Tom Bertalan, Sebastian Reich, Ioannis G. Kevrekidis. We identify effective stochastic differential equations (SDE) for coarse observables of fine-grained particle- or agent-based simulations; these SDE then provide coarse surrogate models of the fine scale dynamics. We approximate the drift and diffusivity functions in these effective SDE through neural networks, which can be thought of as effective stochastic ResNets. The loss function is inspired by, and embodies, the structure of established stochastic numerical integrators (here, Euler-Maruyama and Milstein); our approximations can thus benefit from error analysis of these underlying numerical schemes. They also lend themselves naturally to "physics-informed" gray-box identification when approximate coarse models, such as mean field equations, are available. Our approach does not require long trajectories, works on scattered snapshot data, and is designed to naturally handle different time steps per snapshot. We consider both the case where the coarse collective observables are known in advance, as well as the case where they must be found in a data-driven manner.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The effects of LMC-mass environments on their dwarf satellite galaxies in the FIRE simulations

Ethan D. Jahn, Laura V. Sales, Andrew Wetzel, Jenna Samuel, Kareem El-Badry, Michael Boylan-Kolchin, James S. Bullock. Characterizing the predicted environments of dwarf galaxies like the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC) is becoming increasingly important as next generation surveys push sensitivity limits into this low-mass regime at cosmological distances. We study the environmental effects of LMC-mass halos ($M_{200m} \sim 10^{11}$ M$_\odot$) on their populations of satellites ($M_\star \geq 10^4$ M$_\odot$) using a suite of zoom-in simulations from the Feedback In Realistic Environments (FIRE) project. Our simulations predict significant hot coronas with $T\sim10^5$ K and $M_\text{gas}\sim10^{9.5}$ M$_\odot$. We identify signatures of environmental quenching in dwarf satellite galaxies, particularly for satellites with intermediate mass ($M_\star = 10^{6-7}$ M$_\odot$). The gas content of such objects indicates ram-pressure as the likely quenching mechanism, sometimes aided by star formation feedback. Satellites of LMC-mass hosts replicate the stellar mass dependence of the quiescent fraction found in satellites of MW mass hosts (i.e. that the quiescent fraction increases as stellar mass decreases). Satellites of LMC-mass hosts have a wider variety of quenching times when compared to the strongly bi-modal distribution of quenching times of nearby centrals. Finally, we identify significant tidal stellar structures around four of our six LMC-analogs, suggesting that stellar streams may be common. These tidal features originated from satellites on close orbits, extend to $\sim$80 kpc from the central galaxy, and contain $\sim10^{6-7}$ M$_\odot$~of stars.
Sciencearxiv.org

A hybrid classical-quantum approach to solve the heat equation using quantum annealers

The numerical solution of partial differential equations by discretization techniques is ubiquitous in computational physics. In this work we benchmark this approach in the quantum realm by solving the heat equation for a square plate subject to fixed temperatures at the edges and random heat sources and sinks within the domain. The hybrid classical-quantum approach consists in the solution on a quantum computer of the coupled linear system of equations that result from the discretization step. Owing to the limitations in the number of qubits and their connectivity, we use the Gauss-Seidel method to divide the full system of linear equations into subsystems, which are solved iteratively in block fashion. Each of the linear subsystems were solved using 2000Q and Advantage quantum computers developed by D-Wave Systems Inc. By comparing classical numerical and quantum solutions, we observe that the errors and chain break fraction are, on average, greater on the 2000Q system. Unlike the classical Gauss-Seidel method, the errors of the quantum solutions level off after a few iterations of our algorithm. This is partly a result of the span of the real number line available from the mapping of the chosen size of the set of qubit states. We verified this by using techniques to progressively shrink the range mapped by the set of qubit states at each iteration (increasing floating-point accuracy). As a result, no leveling off is observed. However, an increase in qubits does not translate to an overall lower error. This is believed to be indicative of the increasing length of chains required for the mapping to real numbers and the ensuing limitations of hardware.
Sciencearxiv.org

Fast Laser Cooling Using Optimal Quantum Control

Cooling down a trapped ion into its motional ground state is a central step for trapped ions based quantum information processing. State of the art cooling schemes often work under a set of optimal cooling conditions derived analytically using a perturbative approach, in which the sideband coupling is assumed to be the weakest of all the relevant transitions. As a result the cooling rate is severely limited. Here we propose to use quantum control technique powered with automatic differentiation to speed up the classical cooling schemes. We demonstrate the efficacy of our approach by applying it to find the optimal cooling conditions for classical sideband cooling and electromagnetically induced transparency cooling schemes, which are in general beyond the weak sideband coupling regime. Based on those numerically found optimal cooling conditions, we show that faster cooling can be achieved while at the same time a low average phonon occupation can be retained.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Spectroscopy of $NbSe_2$ using Energy-Tunable Defect-Embedded Quantum Dots

Quantum dots have sharply defined energy levels, which can be used for high resolution energy spectroscopy when integrated in tunneling circuitry. Here we report dot-assisted spectroscopy measurements of the superconductor $NbSe_2$, using a van der Waals device consisting of a vertical stack of $graphene-MoS_2-NbSe_2$. The $MoS_2$ tunnel barriers host naturally occurring defects which function as quantum dots, allowing transport via resonant tunneling. The dot energies are tuned by an electric field exerted by a back-gate, which penetrates the graphene source electrode. Scanning the dot potential across the superconductor Fermi energy, we reproduce the $NbSe_2$ density of states which exhibits a well-resolved two-gap spectrum. Surprisingly, we find that the dot-assisted current is dominated by the lower energy feature of the two $NbSe_2$ gaps, possibly due to a selection rule which favors coupling between the dots and the orbitals which exhibit this gap.
SciencePhys.org

A framework to simulate the same physics using two different Hamiltonians

Researchers at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University in Japan have recently been investigating situations in which two distinct Hamiltonians could be used to simulate the same physical phenomena. A Hamiltonian is a function or model used to describe a dynamic system, such as the motion of particles.
Physicsnist.gov

Creating Polarization-Entangled Photon Pairs from a Semiconductor Quantum Dot Using the Optical Stark Effect

Andreas Muller, Wei Fang, John Lawall, Glenn S. Solomon. An entangled photon pair is a purely nonclassical, inseparable state of two light quanta. Because of its atom-like properties, a semiconductor quantum dot is an ideal source of this light. However, entanglement in these 'artificial atoms' is generally precluded by the asym-metric quantum dot confinement and its associated fine-structure splitting. Here we show how an external field—in our case a near-resonant laser, fiber-coupled to the device—can erase the fine-structure splitting, thereby restoring entanglement. We measure the density matrix of the emitted two-photon state under various conditions; when symmetry is restored it satisfies well-known entanglement tests. Our approach applies to quantum dots with typical fine-structure splittings, demonstrating that discrete polarization-entangled photons can now be routinely produced in a semiconductor nanostructure.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quantum Chemistry Calculations using Energy Derivatives on Quantum Computers

Quantum chemistry calculations such as the prediction of molecular properties and modeling of chemical reactions are a few of the critical areas where near-term quantum computers can showcase quantum advantage. We present a method to calculate energy derivatives for both ground state and excited state energies with respect to the parameters of a chemical system based on the framework of the variational quantum eigensolver (VQE). A low-depth implementation of quantum circuits within the hybrid variational paradigm is designed, and their computational costs are analyzed. We showcase the effectiveness of our method by incorporating it in some key quantum chemistry applications of energy derivatives, such as to perform minimum energy configuration search and estimate molecular response properties estimation of H$_2$ molecule, and also to find the transition state of H$_2$ + H $\leftrightarrow$ H + H$_2$ reaction. The obtained results are shown to be in complete agreement with their respective full configuration interaction (FCI) values.
Computersarxiv.org

Perturbative quantum simulation

Approximations based on perturbation theory are the basis for most of the quantitative predictions of quantum mechanics, whether in quantum field theory, many-body physics, chemistry or other domains. Quantum computing provides an alternative to the perturbation paradigm, but the tens of noisy qubits currently available in state-of-the-art quantum processors are of limited practical utility. In this article, we introduce perturbative quantum simulation, which combines the complementary strengths of the two approaches, enabling the solution of large practical quantum problems using noisy intermediate-scale quantum hardware. The use of a quantum processor eliminates the need to identify a solvable unperturbed Hamiltonian, while the introduction of perturbative coupling permits the quantum processor to simulate systems larger than the available number of physical qubits. After introducing the general perturbative simulation framework, we present an explicit example algorithm that mimics the Dyson series expansion. We then numerically benchmark the method for interacting bosons, fermions, and quantum spins in different topologies, and study different physical phenomena on systems of up to $48$ qubits, such as information propagation, charge-spin separation and magnetism. In addition, we use 5 physical qubits on the IBMQ cloud to experimentally simulate the $8$-qubit Ising model using our algorithm. The result verifies the noise robustness of our method and illustrates its potential for benchmarking large quantum processors with smaller ones.
Sciencearxiv.org

A machine learning approach to mapping baryons onto dark matter halos using the EAGLE and C-EAGLE simulations

Christopher C. Lovell, Stephen M. Wilkins, Peter A. Thomas, Matthieu Schaller, Carlton M. Baugh, Giulio Fabbian, Yannick Bahé. High-resolution cosmological hydrodynamic simulations are currently limited to relatively small volumes due to their computational expense. However, much larger volumes are required to probe rare, overdense environments, and measure clustering statistics of the large scale structure. Typically, zoom simulations of individual regions are used to study rare environments, and semi-analytic models and halo occupation models applied to dark matter only (DMO) simulations are used to study the Universe in the large-volume regime. We propose a new approach, using a machine learning framework to explore the halo-galaxy relationship in the periodic EAGLE simulations, and zoom C-EAGLE simulations of galaxy clusters. We train a tree based machine learning method to predict the baryonic properties of galaxies based on their host dark matter halo properties. The trained model successfully reproduces a number of key distribution functions for an infinitesimal fraction of the computational cost of a full hydrodynamic simulation. By training on both periodic simulations as well as zooms of overdense environments, we learn the bias of galaxy evolution in differing environments. This allows us to apply the trained model to a larger DMO volume than would be possible if we only trained on a periodic simulation. We demonstrate this application using the $(800 \; \mathrm{Mpc})^3$ P-Millennium simulation, and present predictions for key baryonic distribution functions and clustering statistics from the EAGLE model in this large volume.
ComputersAPS physics

Simulating Hydrodynamics on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum Devices with Random Circuits

Buildup of randomness.— Dependence on Trotter time step.— In a recent milestone experiment, Google’s processor Sycamore heralded the era of “quantum supremacy” by sampling from the output of (pseudo-)random circuits. We show that such random circuits provide tailor-made building blocks for simulating quantum many-body systems on noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices. Specifically, we propose an algorithm consisting of a random circuit followed by a trotterized Hamiltonian time evolution to study hydrodynamics and to extract transport coefficients in the linear response regime. We numerically demonstrate the algorithm by simulating the buildup of spatiotemporal correlation functions in one- and two-dimensional quantum spin systems, where we particularly scrutinize the inevitable impact of errors present in any realistic implementation. Importantly, we find that the hydrodynamic scaling of the correlations is highly robust with respect to the size of the Trotter step, which opens the door to reach nontrivial time scales with a small number of gates. While errors within the random circuit are shown to be irrelevant, we furthermore unveil that meaningful results can be obtained for noisy time evolutions with error rates achievable on near-term hardware. Our work emphasizes the practical relevance of random circuits on NISQ devices beyond the abstract sampling task.