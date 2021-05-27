Digital-Analog Quantum Simulations Using the Cross-Resonance Effect
Digital-analog quantum computation aims to reduce the currently infeasible resource requirements needed for near-term quantum information processing by replacing sequences of one- and two-qubit gates with a unitary transformation generated by the systems’ underlying Hamiltonian. Inspired by this paradigm, we consider superconducting architectures and extend the cross-resonance effect, up to first order in perturbation theory, from a two-qubit interaction to an analog Hamiltonian acting on one-dimensional (1D) chains and two-dimensional (2D) square lattices, which, in an appropriate reference frame, results in a purely two-local Hamiltonian. By augmenting the analog Hamiltonian dynamics with single-qubit gates we show how one may generate a larger variety of distinct analog Hamiltonians. We then synthesize unitary sequences, in which we toggle between the various analog Hamiltonians as needed, simulating the dynamics of Ising,journals.aps.org