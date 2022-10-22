Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates

If you need a happy ending-focused romantic story , whether it be strictly comedic or more serious, there are a few networks and streaming services where you can turn and be able to find the content you like. But, none of those places are quite as dedicated to bringing fans light, fun romantic fare and heart-warming, romance-filled drama which will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of viewers like the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The popularity of these stories grows all of the time, and the channels long ago branched out to create new romantic stories built around seasonal themes, which debut all year long.

You only have to stop by the sister channels a few times to know that there are a lot of new movies which come to the networks every year, and if you count these films as some of the best romantic comedies , you could probably use a handy list of all the new movies, which of your returning favorites will be starring in Hallmark’s rewarding films , and when they'll debut as a part of the 2022 TV schedule , and we have that for you right here!

Now, without further ado, let's get into the list of upcoming movies on the networks, which do include, get ready for it, the beginning of the ever popular Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas titles for Hallmark Christmas movie season on each channel! And, if you'd like to know what other new films will be on TV this year, check out our 2022 Christmas movie schedule !

Noel Next Door (Hallmark) - Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

After Noelle’s (Hall) son is reprimanded by neighborhood grinch Jeremy (Sevier), the two are brought together by fate enough times that an attraction grows.

Natalie Hall has been in several Hallmark films like A Winter Princess , Road Trip Romance , and Fly Away with Me , which just debuted in late September. She’s also known for playing Lucy on the Charmed reboot, Candy on UnREAL , Kate on Pretty Little Liars , and Colby Chandler on All My Children . The actress was also be seen in the movie Midnight at the Magnolia , and shows like Jett, Shades of Blue, True Blood, Star-Crossed, and many others.

Corey Sevier has also appeared in Hallmark’s beloved films before, with credits like Northern Lights of Christmas , Heart of the Holidays , and the recently released Pumpkin Everything , and was also in the series Cedar Cove . In addition, he’s been in shows such as Mistresses and Psych , and movies like Immortals and Tommy Boy .

We Wish You A Married Christmas (Hallmark) - Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha



A married couple with a fractured relationship takes a weekend trip as the holidays approach, but when their car breaks down, extending their trip, it helps them begin to grow close again.

Marisol Nichols is largely known for playing Hermione Lodge on Riverdale from 2017-2022, but she was also in last year’s Hallmark film Christmas CEO and 2020’s Holly & Ivy . She voices Principal Ramirez on The Loud House , and has also been seen in Teen Wolf, NCIS, Criminal Minds, GCB, the Gates , and played Nadia Yassir on the sixth season of 24 .

Kristoffer Polaha has starred in a number of movies for Hallmark, including the Mystery 101 franchise, A Dickens of a Holiday!, Small Town Christmas, Pearl in Paradise , and Hearts of Christmas . He’s also been in movies like Jurassic World Dominion and Wonder Woman 1984 , and a number of TV series such as Condor, Little Fires Everywhere, Get Shorty, Castle, Ringer, and Life Unexpected .

We Need A Little Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Saturday, October 22, 9 p.m. EST

Starring: Lynn Whitfield and Erica Durance

New neighbors Irene (Whitfield) and Julie (Durance) begin a true friendship when the latter sends her young son to a Christmas day camp where Irene is one of the volunteers.

Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield has over 100 film and TV credits going back to Hill Street Blues in 1981, and fans may know her from her leading role in the 1991 TV movie, The Josephine Baker Story (which won her that Emmy), or for parts on shows like Greenleaf, Mistresses, Hit the Floor, How to Get Away with Murder , and Without a Trace . She’s also been in movies like Vacation Friends, Nappily Ever After, The Cheetah Girls franchise, Madea’s Family Reunion , and Eve’s Bayou .

Erica Durance will likely be best known for playing Lois Lane on Smallville from 2004-2011, and also starred as Dr. Alex Reid on Saving Hope for five seasons. She can be seen in movies and series like Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, Supergirl, and The Butterfly Effect 2 . Additionally, Hallmark movie lovers may have seen her in Color My World with Love, North to Home, Open by Christmas , and Wedding Planner Mystery .

A Kismet Christmas (Hallmark) - Sunday, October 23, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Sarah Ramos and Carlo Marks

Children’s book author Sarah (Ramos) returns home for Christmas and is confronted with her old crush, Travis (Marks), who broke her heart and the supposed spell of her grandmother’s kismet cookies, many years ago.

Sarah Ramos is probably best known for her six seasons as Haddie Braverman on Parenthood , but has also appeared in series like Winning Time, The Affair, Midnight, Texas, City Girl and American Dreams .

Carlo Marks has starred in Hallmark movies such as Making Spirits Bright, Christmas with the Darlings, Love in Store , and Moonlight in Vermont , and starred at David Peck on Chesapeake Shores . He’s also appeared in television series like The 100, Smallville, Pretty Little Liars , and The Flash .

A Cozy Christmas Inn (Hallmark) - Friday, October 28, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell

When Erika (Sweetin) is sent to buy a cozy bed and breakfast for her real estate maven boss, she quickly finds out that it’s owned by her college boyfriend, Andy (O’Donnell).

Jodie Sweetin should be familiar to every fan of Full House and its continuation, Fuller House , as she portrayed Stephanie Tanner for both. She’s also been in Hallmark’s Merry & Bright, Love Under the Rainbow , and Entertaining Christmas , as well as series like Hollywood Darlings and Can’t Get Arrested .

David O’Donnell has been in a number of TV movies and series, including The Rookie, Stitchers, All Wrong, Inspired to Kill, Merry Kissmas , and Hallmark’s Christmas Under Wraps .

Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark) - Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp

David (Kemp) hires Anji (Shetty) to help him find the perfect Christmas gift for his girlfriend, but they soon find themselves on an adventure that takes them all over London.

Reshma Shetty made her U.S. TV debut on an episode of 30 Rock in 1997, and went on to lend her talents to Happyish, Odd Mom Out, Pure Genius , and Instinct . Plus, she starred as Divya Katdare on Royal Pains , Megan on Blindspot , voiced Angella on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and has recently been seen as Carineh on Monarch .

Will Kemp has starred in many Hallmark movies, like The Christmas Waltz , Love, Romance & Chocolate , and Royal Matchmaker . He’s also been in the films The Princess Switch 3, Step Up 2: The Streets , and Van Helsing , as well as TV series such as the canceled-too-soon Netflix series Spinning Out , Doom Patrol, The Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, Reign , the 90210 revival, and Code Black .

Christmas Bedtime Stories (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Saturday, October 29, 9 p.m. EST

Starring: Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, and Charlie Weber

After Colby (Weber) is presumed dead during his deployment, his widow, Danielle (Cahill), begins to tell their daughter bedtime stories about him, eventually moving on with an old friend, Pierce (Lund).

Erin Cahill will be known to several fans of Hallmark movies, as she’s starred in titles like Every Time a Bell Rings, A Timeless Christmas, Love, Fall & Order , and Last Vermont Christmas . She’s also appeared in shows such as Stitchers, Red Widow, Saving Grace, Criminal Minds, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Sleepy Hollow .

Steve Lund is also likely to be recognized by Hallmark viewers, as he’s starred in movies like A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Unlocking Christmas, The Christmas Cottage, The Art of Us , and Christmas Incorporated . He’s also known for series such as Schitt’s Creek, Street Legal, Reign, Bitten , and Haven , and appeared in the 2021 Netflix holiday rom-com, Single All the Way .

Charlie Weber is probably best known for his six seasons as Frank Delfino on How to Get Away with Murder , but has also been seen in As They Made Us, After We Collided, 90210, Everwood , and Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

Ghosts Of Christmas Always (Hallmark) - Sunday, October 30, 8 p.m. EST

Starring: Kim Matula and Ian Harding

Katherine (Matula) is a Ghost of Christmas Present who finds her immortal life heading in an unusual direction when she and her co-workers are assigned to a man named Peter (Harding) who already has enough holiday spirit to spare.

Kim Matula probably won a lot of fans for her six years as Hope Logan on the daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful , but she’s also starred in shows like LA to Vegas , and UnREAL , and appeared on The Resident, The Sex Lives of College Girls, American Crime Story, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Teachers, Rosewood , and How I Met Your Mother , along with several others. The talent was also in the film Fighting with My Family .

Ian Harding portrayed Ezra Fitz on Pretty Little Liars , Phillip Davis on Chicago Med , and Eddie Hagen on Long Slow Exhale , along with voicing Harris on Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts . He’s also been in shows like Magnum P.I. , and NCIS: Los Angeles , and films like Love & Other Drugs, People You May Know, Office Uprising, Ford v Ferrari , and The Hater .

The next several weeks of movie premieres for Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries looks to be well worth fans' time, and know that you can bookmark this list in order to check back regularly and get all of the updated info on what new Hallmark movies will be coming our way over the next few months, as we'll be adding details on upcoming projects as soon as possible!