The old adage ‘It’s not how you start but how you finish’ has been used billions of times with several million of those coming in the game of baseball. Add one to that growing list as the Elizabethton River Riders came out playing some good baseball to lead 3-1 after five innings, but the Kingsport Axmen threw a hatchet into the River Riders party in the top of the sixth scoring three runs and hold on for a 4-3 win to sweep Elizabethton at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.