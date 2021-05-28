Wolverines gain lucky bounce to end Knights’ season

The stakes were as high as the temps in last night’s first regional semi-final between Freeland and Garber. In their third meeting of the season, Freeland was looking to even up the season series when it mattered most with a trip to the regional final on the line. The match did not disappoint with both teams looking to stamp their authority on the match early. Garber got on the board first scoring on a free kick well outside the area. Our girls continued to fight and nearly broke in behind the Graber defense to even the game. However, it was Garber who scored next against the run of play to take a 2-0 lead. Hope Kloha scored on a set piece late in the first half to lift our spirits going into the half. After the break, the girls looked determined to score the tying goal and kept play in the Garber end for long stretches, but Garber caught us on the break to take a 3-1 lead. Inside the last ten minutes, we upped the pressure and nearly scored on several occasions. The pressure led to a Cat Mueller goal assisted by Hope, but that would end the scoring. The last minute of the game saw us get more chances, but the stingy Garber defense held their nerve to win 3-2. The girls had a great season, and played a very good team tough to the bitter end. The loss ends our season, and we say goodbye to a great group of seniors: Sydney Herring, Hope Kloha, Larkin Wegner, Lydia Back, Hannah Niederquell, Eva Markey, and Molly Hemgesberg.