Wolverines gain lucky bounce to end Knights’ season

By Mark Schafer
carrollspaper.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, everything can go right, only to have one thing go wrong. For Kuemper Catholic’s girls soccer team, the one thing that went wrong was a bounce that nobody could control. Nodaway Valley was able to use the uncontrollable bounce to gain a somewhat lucky 1-0 win over Kuemper Catholic...

