The Crested Butte Titans soccer team headed into last week with eight seniors, most of who are varsity starters, missing from action. As a result, coach Julia Kidd called on several JV players to step into varsity roles, and vice versa, forcing the players available to crank out four games over two days. Once it was all over, they ended up splitting the two varsity games cruising to a 10-0 win over Ignacio on Tuesday, May 25 before losing 2-1 to Buena Vista the next afternoon.