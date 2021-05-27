Cancel
ZTE brings wireless coverage to world’s second highest peak

mobileworldlive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with a local operator in Pakistan, has built a base station and completed several kilometers of wireless coverage around the station at the K2 base camp for the the world’s second highest peak on the border between China and Pakistan, with the aim of building a strong communication network for climbers.

