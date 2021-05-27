ZTE brings wireless coverage to world’s second highest peak

XR Series Solutions architected for mission and business-critical applications that require 5G performance and end-to-end security. Sierra Wireless, the world’s leading IoT solutions provider, launched the next evolution in market leading routers with its new XR Series of multi-network 5G routers. In addition to the previously launched world’s first multi-network MG90 5G vehicle router, the first two routers in the XR Series, the XR90 and the XR80, enable customers to leverage the higher data speeds and lower latency of 5G, required for real-time video streaming and voice communications in mission-critical environments and high performance business-critical 5G applications. The XR Series delivers the full performance of 5G across any network (5G, Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet) whether used for mobile applications or primary, temporary, or backup fixed wireless connectivity.