VICTORIA,Texas– For the first time in history, the CCA Texas STAR Tournament has the first Blue Tag and Green Tag Division winners! First up is Patrick Fisher of Cypress in the brand new Green Tag Division. He caught his new 19 Shoalwater Cat, Mercury motor, and McClain trailer, thanks to a thunderstorm. During a family getaway he made the call to sleep in instead of taking the boat out in the morning storms. Luckily, his desire to fish was still strong and decided he would head down to the dock and try to at least catch something. Catch something he did!