Luca Guadagnino casts doubt on ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel as US shoot starts on ‘Bones And All’

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal photography began in the Ohio Tri-State area this week on Bones And All (working title), Luca Guadagnino’s first film to shoot in the US that stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, as well as Michael Stuhlbarg and filmmaker David Gordon Green. The project reunites Guadagnino with his Call Me...

www.screendaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Spears
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
André Holland
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Timothée Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call Me By Your Name#The Bones#Italian#The Frenesy Film Company#Per Capita Productions#The Apartment Pictures#Tender Stories#Marys
