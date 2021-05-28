A year after racial incident, transformative justice completed

One year ago, on Memorial Day weekend, as the United States was reeling from the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis a week earlier, an incident woke up the Waunakee community. The Gavinski family was one of many who, at half past midnight May 25, heard young men chanting a racial slur from a passing car. It prompted a family discussion, Connie Gavinski said. The next morning, her daughter showed her a video one of the men shared on social media. It emerged on other social media sites, and for some residents, the image of the students shouting the N-word was the first blatant expression of racial hate they’d witnessed in their community.