Leisha McKinley-Beach: 30 years in the battle against AIDS in the South, part 1
ST. PETERSBURG – Leisha McKinley-Beach, a national HIV consultant, involved in Pinellas County’s Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, was raised with a strong faith and vibrant church foundation. And while the strict religious codes of her sect initially caused an internal struggle for a young advocate intent on combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic nearly 30 years ago, McKinley-Beach knew that her steps were “ordered by the divine.”theweeklychallenger.com