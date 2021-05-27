Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Leisha McKinley-Beach: 30 years in the battle against AIDS in the South, part 1

The Weekly Challenger
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG – Leisha McKinley-Beach, a national HIV consultant, involved in Pinellas County’s Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, was raised with a strong faith and vibrant church foundation. And while the strict religious codes of her sect initially caused an internal struggle for a young advocate intent on combating the HIV/AIDS epidemic nearly 30 years ago, McKinley-Beach knew that her steps were “ordered by the divine.”

theweeklychallenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Health
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Condoms#Church Of God#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
HIV
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
Reuters

HK democracy supporters snap up Apple Daily copies amid anger at police raid

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong democracy supporters rushed to buy copies of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday, citing anger over a police raid of the organization's newsroom as part of a probe into whether some articles threatened China's national security. The popular 26-year-old paper, which combines...
Posted by
CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate reports of casualties...