Guest opinion: AG's firing of law firm advances good government

By O.H. SKINNER
Billings Gazette
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently made waves, and drew national attention, by firing Motley Rice, the law firm hired by his predecessor, Tim Fox, for Montana’s high-profile opioid litigation. Some have chosen to look at the termination only from a political angle, focusing on Motley Rice, Tim Fox, and Joe Biden. But the real story here should be about how Knudsen’s decision advances good government and highlights the importance of protecting the public trust in these high-profile, lucrative public contracts for outside counsel.

