A year after being revealed for the first time, and again using the Ubisoft Forward prior to E3, the developer has advanced us new details and videos of your next big installment, Far Cry 6, with a presentation of more than 40 minutes that delved into topics such as the presentation of Dani Rojas, the main character that we will control; or the great novelty of the system of guerrilla battles and tactics, which will allow us to take advantage of every tool that we find to create some characteristic weapons.