NAU Roundup: Nur reaches national championship meet

Select Bowerman Track Club Stars Shelby Houlihan, Lopez Lomong, & Evan Jager Likely to Make Season Debuts in Portland. Today marks 32 days until the US Olympic Track & Field Trials begin in Eugene, Ore., yet two of the biggest stars in American distance running have still yet to race in 2021. The Bowerman Track Club’s Shelby Houlihan, the reigning US 1500m and 5000m champion, and Lopez Lomong, the reigning US 5000m and 10,000m champion, have both been conspicuously absent from the spring racing scene. And the most credentialed long-time member of the Bowerman Track Club, seven-time US steeplechase champion Evan Jager, has raced just once this year, running 7:42 for 3000m in February and hasn’t finished a steeple since 2018 (he did rabbit teammate Sean McGorty for two kilometers at Mt. SAC on May 9). Jager needs to hit the Olympic standard of 8:22.00 if he is to have any shot at making his third straight Olympic team.