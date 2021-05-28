Cancel
Eugene, OR

NAU Roundup: Nur reaches national championship meet

By NAU SPORTS INFORMATION
Arizona Daily Sun
 19 days ago

It was an exciting first day at E.B. Cushing Stadium Wednesday as freshman Abdihmid Nur punched his ticket to Eugene, Oregon, for the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. The Northern Arizona athlete ran a tactical race, maneuvering his way through the pack as they lapped the track before...

azdailysun.com
