Lake visitors warned of mussels

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging visitors to state parks to be cautious when they swim in the Great Lakes. It says stronger currents are often found near the outlets of rivers and breakwalls, especially during times that water levels are higher. So avoid swimming near those structures and watch out for waves when walking on them. Also, the DNR advises visitors to state parks to swim in the areas that are marked off for swimming, and to know the meaning of the flags that are posted at beaches. A green flag means you can enter the water, but stay aware of changing conditions. A yellow flag means be cautious and watch for strong currents and high waves. A red flag means do not enter the water. There are no lifeguards at state parks, so the DNR asks people to never swim alone and keep close watch of children. Of Michigan’s 100-plus state parks, 42 offer access to Great Lakes shoreline. You can learn more about beach safety right here.