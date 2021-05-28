Cancel
Wildlife

Lake visitors warned of mussels

By OLIVIA WILSON Daily News Intern
huntingdondailynews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the discovery of the invasive zebra mussels in Raystown Lake in March, folks visiting this summer are urged to exercise caution and take proper care of their equipment. The zebra mussel, Dreissena polymorpha, is a known invasive species that can remain virtually undetected due to its small size. “Zebra...

