Although the J-pop group is the biggest idol group in the world, does it have what it takes to be the next big thing?. It’s a crowd, both on and off the stage. AKB48, founded in 2005, is Japan’s most popular idol group, with an astounding 92 current members and hundreds more in their sister groups scattered across Asia. Named for their place of origin (Akihabara) and their original number of members (48), AKB48 may seem odd and overwhelming for those used to girl groups and pop bands in the single digits. But AKB48 isn’t your ordinary musical sensation — they’re idols, but they’re also the girl next door, the girl on the subway, the girl working at the register and the girl teaching a class two streets over.