Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Details Announced – $5 Tickets, Shinies, and Cosplay Pikachu
Serving as the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO everyone knew that GO Fest 2021 would be big, but few might have guessed all that Niantic had in store. The two day virtual event returns again this year, with Niantic once again avoiding an in-person celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Players around the world will be able to participate in the event, with a vastly cheaper ticket being offered that will truly enhance the experience. We finally have all of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 details, so check them out below.attackofthefanboy.com