Winston-salem, NC

Former Winston-Salem police officer is among three Tacoma officers who face charges in a Black man's death in March 2020

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Winston-Salem police officer is among three Tacoma, Wash., officers who were charged Thursday in connection with the death of a Black man in March 2020 after he was restrained. Christopher Burbank, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, the Washington...

journalnow.com
