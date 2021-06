Cal/OSHA releases new proposed guidelines for fully vaccinated people after receiving backlash from the previous set of rules. Cal/OSHA has a new proposal for its safety standards for COVID-19 in the workplace after a lot of controversy emerged from the first proposal. On June 3, the board voted to revise the current standards about mask-wearing and social distancing. It allowed people to take their masks off at work with proof of vaccination and only if everyone else in the workplace was vaccinated, as well.