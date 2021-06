Temperatures continue their upward climb on Thursday, with air temperatures in the low 90s combining with dewpoints in the low 70s to yield heat indices approaching 100° for the first time this season. Some of us will see some relief from isolated to scattered showers and storms along the inland-marching seabreeze, but with high pressure holding firm, you can’t count on storms to cool you off. Where storms do form, brief downpours will be possible. As always during the warm season, we will want to watch outflow boundaries from collapsing storms as they can collide and help pop a few stronger storms.