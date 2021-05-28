These 5 farmers grow the varieties of microgreens that you crave
As home cooks and professional chefs alike lean into microgreens, local growers are expanding their selections. Not just good for garnish, microgreens add flavor, texture, a splash of color and nutrients – most varieties are rich in iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, beta-carotene and vitamin C – to a range of dishes. They’re also convenient to grow: Hundreds of microgreens can be planted in small spaces outdoors, in greenhouses or even on your windowsill, and they’re usually harvested seven to 21 days after germination.www.feastmagazine.com