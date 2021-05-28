Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, TN

Maxie Van Wallis Obituary

Elk Valley Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaxie Van Wallis, 84, passed away on Friday, (May 21, 2021), in his home in Fayetteville. He was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi on October 15, 1936 to the late Garvin and Zanna Pearl (Thompson) Wallis. He served three years in the Army from 1955-1957 and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Later he worked at Kellogg’s where he met and later married Gloria Jean Davis on September 10, 1960. They have one son, Steven Lane Wallis. Maxie is survived by his wife, Gloria Davis Wallis; his son, Steven (Jennifer) Wallis; his granddaughter, Miriam (Matt) Lane; his grandson, Nathanael (Christina) Wallis and two great grandchildren, Emma Claire Lane and Carter Van Wallis. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, Diane Allen, Claudia (Mohamed) Achkar and Sherry (Ronnie) Callahan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Garvin Wallis, his mother, Zanna Pearl (Thompson) Wallis and his sister, Hester Glenn Pommer. Maxie loved gardening, fishing and woodworking. He grew many flowers, plants and vegetables over the years and even grew and sold tomatoes when the family lived in Lynnville, TN. He regularly attended fishing trips with a large group of friends and taught his grandchildren how to fish. He also spent many days working in his woodshop and continued to build birdhouses for many people in the community up until he became ill. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of First United Methodist Church.

www.elkvalleytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Fayetteville, TN
Fayetteville, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Allen
Person
Gloria Jean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kellogg#The Funeral Service#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House unveils strategy to battle domestic extremism

The White House unveiled its plan for addressing domestic terrorism on Tuesday, rolling out a strategy that set goals and acknowledged challenges as much as it outlined specific steps for combating a growing threat. The strategy includes a call to bolster law enforcement partnerships and stem extremist recruitment paired with...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China says radiation levels normal around Taishan reactor

June 15 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that radiation levels around the Taishan nuclear project in the southeastern province of Guangdong remained normal, following media reports of a leak at one of its reactors. French utility EDF (EDF.PA), one of the project’s owners, said on Monday that it was...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

NATO takes tough line on China at first summit with Biden

NATO leaders designated China as presenting “systemic challenges” in a summit communique on Monday, taking a forceful stance towards Beijing at Joe Biden’s first summit with an alliance that Donald Trump openly disparaged and ridiculed. The new U.S. president has urged his fellow NATO leaders to stand up to China's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US, EU reach deal to end 17-year aircraft trade dispute

President Biden and European Union leaders reached an agreement Tuesday to end the 17-year trade dispute over subsidies to Boeing and Airbus, officials said. The development, which was announced as Biden participated in a U.S.-EU summit in Brussels as part of his first trip overseas as president, is likely to improve relations between the U.S. and Europe at a time when they are collectively trying to counter China’s rise.
Public HealthCBS News

Workers push back against hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is steadfast in her belief that it's wrong for her employer to force hospital workers like her to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or say goodbye to their jobs. But that's a losing legal argument so far. In a stinging defeat, a federal judge...