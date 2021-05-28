Maxie Van Wallis Obituary

Maxie Van Wallis, 84, passed away on Friday, (May 21, 2021), in his home in Fayetteville. He was born in Baldwyn, Mississippi on October 15, 1936 to the late Garvin and Zanna Pearl (Thompson) Wallis. He served three years in the Army from 1955-1957 and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. Later he worked at Kellogg’s where he met and later married Gloria Jean Davis on September 10, 1960. They have one son, Steven Lane Wallis. Maxie is survived by his wife, Gloria Davis Wallis; his son, Steven (Jennifer) Wallis; his granddaughter, Miriam (Matt) Lane; his grandson, Nathanael (Christina) Wallis and two great grandchildren, Emma Claire Lane and Carter Van Wallis. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, Diane Allen, Claudia (Mohamed) Achkar and Sherry (Ronnie) Callahan, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Garvin Wallis, his mother, Zanna Pearl (Thompson) Wallis and his sister, Hester Glenn Pommer. Maxie loved gardening, fishing and woodworking. He grew many flowers, plants and vegetables over the years and even grew and sold tomatoes when the family lived in Lynnville, TN. He regularly attended fishing trips with a large group of friends and taught his grandchildren how to fish. He also spent many days working in his woodshop and continued to build birdhouses for many people in the community up until he became ill. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and a member of First United Methodist Church.