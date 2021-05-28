Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Thousands remain without power from Friday morning storms

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of SWEPCO customers remain without power Friday after severe storms rolled through the ArkLaTex. At 4 p.m., SWEPCO's website noted more than 8,800 customers without power in its coverage area. Bossier Parish 4,700. Caddo Parish 2,800. The power company said in a news release some customers...

Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana Staterecordpatriot.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Shreveport, LATexarkana Gazette

Forecast calls for several more inches of rain this week

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Flooding rain possible for some this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend as we had generally nice weather with the exception of some showers and storm developing yesterday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather on the way for the region. By the time the week is out, some in the viewing area could see more than five inches of rain. This is on top of all the rain that we saw across the region last week, and flooding could become a concern as we get later in the week. Temperatures this week will be warm but not hot as the rain will limit how warm we can get. But you should anticipate some muggy conditions as we go throughout the week.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Boil advisory issued for West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La- West Shreveport is under a voluntary boil advisory as of Sunday night due to a pump failure at the booster station that serves the City's West Pressure Zone. This boil advisory is for all customers in the zip code 71129 according to the Department of Water and Sewerage.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shreveport issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for some of its water customers. [ RELATED: Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex ]. A pump at the booster station that serves the water system’s west pressure zone failed, the city reported Sunday, May 16. That led to a widespread loss of water pressure in that zone in ZIP Code 71129.