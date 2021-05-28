Photos: Husker baseball team opens last regular-season homestand against Wolverines

Opening Day for Westside Challenger Baseball was Saturday, June 5, at Sweden Town Park’s Nietopski Field. The Rochester Red Wings mascot, Spikes, was the special guest and Jack Milner, former Challenger Baseball coordinator, threw out the first pitch. Now in its tenth season, 51 players signed up to play. Challenger Baseball brings together boys and girls who are physically or mentally challenged. The games are structured to support the success of all players. Traditional rules are modified, and the focus is always on having fun while learning the game of baseball. No score is kept, each player bats every inning, and everyone plays the entire game. This season, Westside Challenger Baseball has 18 volunteer coaches and three assistant coaches. The Brockport Bisons baseball teams volunteer their time to assist as “buddies.” The enthusiasm and spirit that the Westside Challenger Baseball players bring to the game are very infectious to “buddies” and fans alike. A supportive crowd cheered every hit and every run by the Challenger Baseball players.