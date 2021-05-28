Faith in God can inspire confidence in others
In the late 1980s, Ben McMillan was living in Seattle’s Subterranean Cooperative of Urban Dreamers collective. The collective, better known as SCUD, was a bit of a post-hippy social experiment, a low-rent communal apartment complex owned, operated and populated by idealistic, mostly 20-something artists and musicians. Almost around the clock, the complex would be buzzing with strange looking creative types, loud music, oddball philosophy and more than a few illicit substances. During the day, Ben held down a steady job selling T-shirts and other novelties at the nearby Pike Place Market. By night, he was lead singer of “Skin Yard,” a local punk rock band. Like many of SCUD’s residents, Ben proudly marched to his own beat.morganton.com