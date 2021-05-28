Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Faith in God can inspire confidence in others

By Jason Koon
Morganton News Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the late 1980s, Ben McMillan was living in Seattle’s Subterranean Cooperative of Urban Dreamers collective. The collective, better known as SCUD, was a bit of a post-hippy social experiment, a low-rent communal apartment complex owned, operated and populated by idealistic, mostly 20-something artists and musicians. Almost around the clock, the complex would be buzzing with strange looking creative types, loud music, oddball philosophy and more than a few illicit substances. During the day, Ben held down a steady job selling T-shirts and other novelties at the nearby Pike Place Market. By night, he was lead singer of “Skin Yard,” a local punk rock band. Like many of SCUD’s residents, Ben proudly marched to his own beat.

morganton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Minor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Great is God’s faithfulness

As a Christian, we are not guaranteed that we won’t have any trouble. We experience the same trials and problems as those who don’t know Christ. The difference is that a child of God has His Mercy and Grace to help through these trials and problems. Every day we face...
Religionramckinley.com

How To Supplement Your Faith In God

The original title for this devotion was “And We All Shall Be Changed.” That is why there is a picture of butterflies at the top. They completely change from being a caterpillar to a butterfly. When you supplement your faith, you are inviting the Holy Spirit to come in and make a change in you.
Religionsdjewishworld.com

Can We Prove That God Exists?

BOCA RATON, Florida — Many Great scholars attempted to prove that God exists, including the Jewish Maimonides and Roman Catholic Thomas Aquinas, who offered what he felt were five ways through which God could be known. They all failed. We are unable to prove God’s existence. Maimonides went so far as to say that we really know nothing positive about God. Only negatives such as there cannot be more than a single deity.
ReligionGlobe Gazette

Minister's column: Extend God-given grace to others

As we begin to emerge from a long, hard year of struggle, suffering, conflict, and confusion, it has become very clear that, for the healing of our nation and of the world, we need to treat ourselves and others the way God treats us, with grace, mercy, and forgiveness. Let...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Reflections at 50 on God’s Faithfulness

Looking back on what God has done in my life and ministry. I recently turned 50 years old. My parents were told when I was two years old that I would not live to three years of age. I was born with a birth defect. The doctor told my mom to prepare for my death, instead she asked God for a miracle.
ReligionDaily Commercial

Reflections: Your expectations can affect your relationship with God

Ann Voskamp’s mother use to tell her that. And she believed it. “And I’ve known expectations as a disease, silent killer heaping her burdens on the shoulders of a relationship until a soul bursts a pulmonary and dies,” wrote Voskamp. “Expectations kill relationships – especially with God.”. I’m not sure...
Oklahoma City, OKOrange Leader

FAITH: Trusting the truth of the Word of God

I spent most of last week in a hospital room in Oklahoma City, OK, near where I grew up, helping take care of my father who had a major surgery on his neck. Driving by myself, I can make it to where my father lives in about eight and a half hours, depending on how many Buc-ees I visit. I have decided Texas 105 is my preferred route to get to I 45 when we head up to the north. This has come after several disappointing experiences trusting my GPS and spending a lot of time driving the winding roads from here to Dallas.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Wrestling with God: Why faith remains important for the LGBTQ+ community

Telling people I’m gay and Catholic often sparks wonder and confusion. After all, the Roman Catholic Church officially teaches that same-sex sexual acts are evil. Many LGBTQ+ Catholics confront this teaching and leave the church, even going as far as ceasing to believe in God altogether. Some reject their Catholicism and join other Christian denominations or religions that celebrate their sexual orientation, identity and expression. Some are more spiritually fluid, grounding themselves in Catholicism while being open to the teachings and practices of other religions. Some remain firmly in it and try hard to follow the church’s teachings of celibacy. And some are like me: They stay and wrestle with the church.
Religionv1019.com

Finding Faith By Focusing on God

Throughout your life, your focus should always be on God. Has God been a major part of your life recently? Your focus should always stay on God, but sometimes this is easier said then done. Focus can easily shift to Covid-19, election news, gas shortage, etc. Never forget that life will always consist of ‘breaking news’. It’s your job to keep God at the center of it all. God is your Provider, Way Maker, Miracle Worker, Healer plus so much more. God is whatever you need Him to be at that moment. Keep your eyes on God. Let Him be your focus.
Religionmypastoralponderings.com

The Infinite Abyss that Can Only Be Filled by God

This infinite abyss can be filled only with an infinite and immutable object; in other words by God. I have often quoted Blaise Pascal as saying that “there is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of every person, and it can never be filled by any created thing. It can only be filled by God, made known through Jesus Christ.” I believe this to be true, but it is not quite what Pascal said. I did a little research before sharing this as one of my favorite quotes and discovered that what he actually said (or wrote, to be precise, in his Pensées) is this:
Religionsarahtitus.com

How To Be a Person God Can Use For His Glory

This post may contain affiliate links. I was mentioning in my newsletter how I love to pray every morning and ask God how I can be used that day for His glory and an audience member asked me, how do you pray this kind of prayer? How can you be used by God?
Religionkcbi.org

Can God’s Law Be Delightful?

You’ve heard people say, “Christianity isn’t about following rules, it’s about a relationship.” But author and Bible teacher Jen Wilkin points out that relationships without rules are impossible. In her latest book, Ten Words to Live By: Delighting and Doing What God Commands, Jen shows the law of God is a feast for the famished soul, open to anyone who calls on the name of the Lord. Join Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and Jen Wilkin for an eye-opening discussion on how to delight in obedience to God’s Word.
Religionintouchcanada.org

10 More Reasons to Have Faith in God’s Word

We can trust that the Bible is the absolute Word of God—without errors. When we are fully assured of this truth, we have a strong conviction that guides our lives. A conviction is something we are so thoroughly convinced is true that we’ll take a stand for it regardless of the consequences, whereas a preference is a belief that could change under certain conditions. When we begin to understand the truth of God’s Word, we’ll develop an awesome respect for the Scriptures (Isa. 66:2). As we examine our lives, we must determine whether we live by convictions or preferences.
Religionssnet.org

Can Parents, Mentors, and Even God be Friends With Their Children?

The Lord is a friend to those who fear him. He teaches them his covenant. Psalm 25:14 NLT. We’ve all heard it said, parents and teachers cannot be friends with their children. They have to be disciplinarians instead. I saw a meme on Facebook where a mother was telling her child, “I am not your friend. I will discipline you when you need it. I will always be watching you and needing to know where you are every second.” To me, that sounds exactly like a friend! When talking about parents and teachers being friends with their kids, maybe we just need a broader view of friendship. There is more to being friends than going shopping or golfing together and then out to eat. Actually I have many friends with whom I have never done any of those things. To me, the discipline and accountability all fall under friendship.
Religionpastorrick.com

You Cannot Outgive God

“‘Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me in this,’ says the LORD Almighty, ‘and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.’”
ReligionNorwich Bulletin

Spirituality: finding God's presence through others "in tune" with the Lord

I was going through some boxes in the office when I came across my script and the blue blanket that I used in the community theater production of “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” back in 2002. I was cast as Linus in the play. It was my first time back on stage in over a decade. I loved doing community theater but I didn't know if I still had it in me. I remember how nervous I was going into tech week.
NFLchurchofjesuschrist.org

How Divinely Inspired Confidence Lifts Elder Vai Sikahema

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. From the varied adventures and experiences of his own life, Elder Vaiangina (Vai) Sikahema knows well the importance of confidence. If a college or professional football coach asks you to return kicks or punts in...
Manhattan, KSThe Manhattan Mercury

On the other side of the pandemic, confidence and solace

Looking back over columns I wrote a year ago, isolated and afraid, I hesitated over this little tidbit:. “I find myself wondering about how much will fall away on the other side.”. My pandemic experience began with television images of body bags stacked in reefer trucks outside hospitals in Wuhan...