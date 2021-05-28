Faith in God can inspire confidence in others

The Lord is a friend to those who fear him. He teaches them his covenant. Psalm 25:14 NLT. We’ve all heard it said, parents and teachers cannot be friends with their children. They have to be disciplinarians instead. I saw a meme on Facebook where a mother was telling her child, “I am not your friend. I will discipline you when you need it. I will always be watching you and needing to know where you are every second.” To me, that sounds exactly like a friend! When talking about parents and teachers being friends with their kids, maybe we just need a broader view of friendship. There is more to being friends than going shopping or golfing together and then out to eat. Actually I have many friends with whom I have never done any of those things. To me, the discipline and accountability all fall under friendship.