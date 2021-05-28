Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

MPRB Announces Cycle the Summer: Season-long Event Series to Replace Annual Minneapolis Bike Tour

By Kim Eslinger
millcitytimes.com
 19 days ago

Cycle the Summer, for instance, showcases the pleasures and benefits of bicycling with a range of activities. These include auto-free weekend rides on MPRB parkways; youth-focused bike rodeos with maintenance tutorials, BMX demos and more; and a Passport Program for touring the Minneapolis Grand Rounds bikeway. The series culminates with a festival at Boom Island Park in August. Details at minneapolisparks.org/cycle_the_summer.

millcitytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Island Park#Bicycling#Mprb#Cycle#Creation Spaces#The Twin Cities#Minneapolis Bike Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.