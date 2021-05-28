MPRB Announces Cycle the Summer: Season-long Event Series to Replace Annual Minneapolis Bike Tour
Cycle the Summer, for instance, showcases the pleasures and benefits of bicycling with a range of activities. These include auto-free weekend rides on MPRB parkways; youth-focused bike rodeos with maintenance tutorials, BMX demos and more; and a Passport Program for touring the Minneapolis Grand Rounds bikeway. The series culminates with a festival at Boom Island Park in August. Details at minneapolisparks.org/cycle_the_summer.millcitytimes.com