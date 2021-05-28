Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Eliot Clay, Guest Columnist: Conservation programs combat effects of climate change

By Eliot Clay Guest Columnist
Effingham Daily News
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is one of the most pressing problems facing society today. Climate change can be attributed largely to the increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and its effects are numerous and severe. Climate change is obvious to most observers, but what is not always obvious is the...

www.effinghamdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Weather#Water Conservation#Fish#Illinois Corngrowers#American Farmland Trust#Sierra Club#Senate#Momental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Gunnison, COMountain Mail

Reminders of changing climate

In Gunnison and Chaffee Counties, each new season brings us glaring reminders of the changing climate. Whether it’s record-sized wildfires, less snowpack, decreasing stream flows or altered growing seasons – we see human caused changes to the climate happening, and they’re happening fast. There aren’t enough politicians who understand that...
EnvironmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Delivering conservative leadership on climate change | Opinion

As Americans, we have a common interest in safeguarding our life-sustaining natural environment. The hopes and dreams of this and future generations of Americans depend on us doing our duty to protect and preserve this shared natural heritage. As President Reagan once wisely pointed out, “The preservation of our environment...
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Climate change and farmers

Colorado Springs has been getting hotter. Climate change and subsequent extreme weather like drought and scorching-hot temperatures create prime conditions for both residential conflagrations and wildfires. What’s worse, a recent report by The Pacific Institute, a research advocacy group focused on the world’s most pressing water issues, says, “The American...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Climate Change & Water

Bravo to Tim Steller's outstanding article on water! The alarm bells have been ringing since the early 2000s with no change in behavior in the Southwest's general populations. Since January 1, 2021 Tucson has had 1.04 inches of rain with no rain in sight this year. In 2020, we had 4.17 inches of rain total. The picture of Lake Mead the Star ran on June 11th shows it at 36% capacity. There should be water rationing now..not kicking the can down the road. We have climate change deniers who say we will never run out of water, homes continue to be built needing water, and the Rosemont mine still wants to move forward sucking massive amounts of groundwater in exchange for a few hundred new jobs and profits going to Canada. People's insouciance regarding water is staggering. These are the same folks who will howl the loudest when rationing actually will be implemented. In my opinion , we passed the tipping point about 10 years ago.
Environmentcarriagetownenews.com

Climate Change and Wildlife in NH

CONCORD — If you have ever wondered how climate change is affecting wildlife in the Granite State, a series of webinars on the topic is currently being hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Education Program. Warming temperatures and more powerful storms worldwide, and less snow and ice here in New Hampshire, are some of the types of changes that also have significant impacts on the animals that live here.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Jersey City, New Jersey

JC Combats Climate Change with Climate & Energy Action Plan

View the Climate and Energy Action Plan here. JERSEY CITY -- Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Office of Sustainability announce today Jersey City’s first Climate and Energy Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by advancing projects that not only improve residents’ quality of life but also save energy and money. The Action Plan consists of over 50 individual actions for reducing our carbon footprint, including a new Community Solar Program specifically for renters and low-income homeowners, energy and emission requirements for new and municipal buildings citywide, and provides the strategic framework for other wide- ranging efforts to decrease the City’s environmental impacts.
Environmentsustainabilityallianceaz.org

Change these behaviors to help the climate

June 2021—There are major infrastructures and policies that will need to be improved to solve the climate crisis. But according to a study by the nonprofit, Rare, changing our behavior could reduce greenhouse gases by around 20-36 percent. We don’t have to wait for Congress to act on energy policy to make a dent in greenhouse gas emissions. The sooner we start, the better.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

The Institute Of The Americas Announces Merger Of UC's Gulf Of California Marine Program Into Its Environment & Climate Change Program

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to expand its sustainability leadership in the Western Hemisphere, the Institute of the Americas (IOA) announced the merger of the University of California's Gulf of California Marine Program (GCMP) as a new special programmatic initiative of its organization's Environment & Climate Change (EC2) Program. Catalina López-Sagástegui will continue in her role as the Program's Director as an employee of the Institute.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Climate change: Environmental crisis

The juxtaposition of the Times’ front page articles, “As county weighs asphalt plant permit, protesters keep up fight,” and “Earth is getting hotter, faster,” [June 17, Nation] says it all. Once again we are in a fight to protect our environment from the potential dangers of severe pollution — we...
Hopatcong, NJwrnjradio.com

Funding to combat harmful algal blooms, lake conservation advanced by committee

NEW JERSEY – As lake communities look to rebound from state shutdowns in 2019 and 2020, the Assembly Appropriations Committee approved a measure providing $10 million for lake conservation and management efforts, including the mitigation of harmful algal blooms. Under the bill (A5778/S3618), qualified entities like the Greenwood Lake Commission,...
Webster, FLvillages-news.com

Climate change topic is a scam

The recent Letter to the Editor called “Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change” is pure climate alarmism. The very first statement is a blatant lie regarding earth’s past temperature history. The misleading statement follows … “There is general agreement in the scientific and governmental communities that the earth has warmed to a point higher than in any period in history…” However, the climate record clearly shows that earth’s primates developed when the earth was 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than today — and the earth was ice free. Carbon dating shows that the Roman Warm Period was warmer than today; and as the glaciers melt, new evidence continually comes to light indicating that the Medieval Warm Period was also warmer than today.
Environmentclimatecrocks.com

Moving Conservatives on Climate

I’m doing a lot of work in rural areas, mostly in Michigan, which are heavily red. I can tell you that climate is not the winning issue in discussions about clean energy, but that it is always, at least, in the room, and becoming more so. The Climate Comms group...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Aging In Montclair hosts a program on climate change

On Saturday June 26, at 2 p.m. Aging In Montclair’s Saturday Social will have a virtual presentation by the Environmental Committee of the Montclair Area League of Women Voters about simple changes that can reduce our carbon footprint, and will offer 20 easy things to do to help fight climate change.
EnvironmentPosted by
@LockerRoom

Challenging the ‘Science’ of Climate Change

Jonathon Mosely asks in an American Thinker column how much science is involved in the debate over climate change. “Trust science, not the scientists.” That is the essence of science. That should be widely shared. Unfortunately, climate change advocates have completed the twisting of science (although this was well under way). Science was created to eliminate opinions and the role of prestigious experts.
Iowa Statekiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Climate Change Program Scheduled

Are you a little confused by all the talk about climate change? If you would like to get the facts about our changing climate, you are invited to join Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls as she discusses this important issue on a live Zoom program entitled Climate Change 101. The hour-long program will be held on Saturday morning, July 10th, from 10:00-11:00 AM.