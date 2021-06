McFarlane Toys is joining the Fire Nation as they fully reveal their final figure from their new Avatar: The Last Airbender line. Prince Zuko is ready to continue his mission of capturing the Avatar and stop his rebel friends. This 5" figure is loaded with detail capture Zuko's early Fire Nation Army outfit design before his change of heart. He will feature roughy 10 points of articulation as well as 2 fire daggers to show off his fire-bending skills. These new Avatar: The Last Airbender figures will come in new card-backed blister packaging that will be nice to show off for those in-box collectors. This figure is a necessary addition to anyone trying to complete the new Avatar: The Last Airbender line from McFarlane Toys. I do not believe these are retailer exclusives, but Walmart is the only one who has pre-orders up here which are going in and out of stock. Priced at $9.99, Prince Zuko and the other Avatar: The Last Airbender figures are set to release in August.