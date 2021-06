Tonight’s America’s Got Talent premiere featured Peter Rosalita making his debut performance — so how far could he go this season?. The first thing we did when we heard Peter’s performance of “All By Myself” was say “wow.” Really, there’s no other natural way to react! We’re looking here at a sensational performer who, despite being so young, already knows how to work a crowd. We’ve seen a lot of kid singers on this over the years — a lot. So what makes him special? So much of it really has to do with his personality. While he may have been nervous to perform in front of the judges, he was certainly not shy or quiet.