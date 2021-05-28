Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Friday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (5/28)

kptv.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 12 FORECAST - WARM HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD!. Friday, May 28th, 3:00 A.M. It’s a cloudy start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A few light showers and patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out, but we should gradually clear out as we inch into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the mild side of things, likely finishing just shy of 70 degrees. Today will mark the start of a warm up though, with our warmest stretch of weather expected this holiday weekend.

www.kptv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Southwest Washington#Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Topeka, KSWIBW

Friday forecast: More storms especially this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After storms weaken this morning, more storms are expected to develop this afternoon with more severe weather expected. All hazards are possible again and could occur as early as 1pm. The biggest concerns with the storms today and tomorrow will be the flooding risk followed by...
Environment1011now.com

Friday Forecast: More stormy weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Active weather is set to continue as we head into the day on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. For Friday, a stalled out frontal boundary just to our south will serve as the focus for thunderstorm development. Areas along the front across parts of Kansas and areas to our east are forecast to get more heavy rains into the day on Friday and Friday night. For areas north of the front - meaning most of Nebraska - we still have a very unstable air mass in place with quite a bit of low-level moisture to serve as fuel for thunderstorms. We should again by this afternoon see thunderstorms developing along, near, and just north of the front in combination with storms developing across the High Plains and moving east through the state.
Environmentryeandbattleobserver.co.uk

Sussex weather forecast for Friday, June 25

It is a rather dull and cloudy start with some outbreaks of rain forecast. However, some brighter spells are forecast for this afternoon, the Met Office says, although there will be the chance of the odd heavy shower. The maximum temperature forecast is 22 degrees Celsius. By tonight, any daytime...
EnvironmentWDEF

Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – June 25th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Looking Good With Warmer And More Humid Weather Ahead!. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies to continue through the morning. Not as comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. Make sure & go outside & check out the “SuperMoon” – the last SuperMoon for 2021.
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Sunrise Weather (6/25) Triple Digit Heat Index This Afternoon

Today: Partly cloudy. Isolated rain shower possible. High: 94. Heat index ~ 105. Winds: S 10 – 20 mph. Rain chance 20%. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 – 20 mph. Extended forecast: Sunday thru...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Weather aware day: Chances for storms return Friday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday is a weather aware day as afternoon storms could bring heavy rain to parts of Iowa. Today: Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tonight: Thunderstorms likely. Low...
Environmentwtvy.com

A great looking Friday afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Nice start to Friday, even seeing some cooler temperatures this morning most of us made it down into the upper 60s. As we move through the day very slight rain chances for this afternoon looking like the driest day of the week. This will continue into the weekend with just slight rain chances and temperatures warming back into the lower 90s. Moisture returns Monday with better rain chances to start the week off.
Salina, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Keep an eye on the weather this afternoon and evening

Here's the updated severe weather outlook for Kansas for this afternoon through tonight from the National Weather Service. There is still some uncertainty on where the greatest coverage of storms will be, but at this point it appears that northern Kansas will be the primary focus for severe weather. That said, there is still some potential further south across parts of southern Kansas.