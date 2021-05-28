Friday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (5/28)
FOX 12 FORECAST - WARM HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD!. Friday, May 28th, 3:00 A.M. It’s a cloudy start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A few light showers and patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out, but we should gradually clear out as we inch into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the mild side of things, likely finishing just shy of 70 degrees. Today will mark the start of a warm up though, with our warmest stretch of weather expected this holiday weekend.www.kptv.com