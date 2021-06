I've done, I'll assume you've done it, but are we breaking Indiana law when we pull through into an empty spot in a parking lot? Unfortunately, the answer isn't crystal clear. I'm as guilty as anyone of pulling through into an adjacent empty parking spot if it's available. I drive a full-size pickup truck and because of its size, I find it's much easier to see my surroundings leaving a parking spot in drive than it is in reverse, even with the modern convenience of a backup camera. I also back into my parking spot in the parking garage at the station, because again, much easier to leave at the end of the day.