Tyco American Dynamics victor and VideoEdge 5.7 VMS

SecurityInfoWatch
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — MAY 26, 2021 — Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings and architect of the Open Blue digital platforms, has released the latest version of Tyco American Dynamics victor and VideoEdge video management systems, offering accelerated deployment, more powerful analytics, and optimized video management and control. The powerful victor and Video Edge 5.7 solutions deliver on the Johnson Controls commitment to empower customers with technology to maintain safe building environments, healthy business operations and seamless occupant experiences.

www.securityinfowatch.com
News Break
Technology
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Dynamic Resolution Network

Deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) are often of sophisticated design with numerous convolutional layers and learnable parameters for the accuracy reason. To alleviate the expensive costs of deploying them on mobile devices, recent works have made huge efforts for excavating redundancy in pre-defined architectures. Nevertheless, the redundancy on the input resolution of modern CNNs has not been fully investigated, i.e., the resolution of input image is fixed. In this paper, we observe that the smallest resolution for accurately predicting the given image is different using the same neural network. To this end, we propose a novel dynamic-resolution network (DRNet) in which the resolution is determined dynamically based on each input sample. Thus, a resolution predictor with negligible computational costs is explored and optimized jointly with the desired network. In practice, the predictor learns the smallest resolution that can retain and even exceed the original recognition accuracy for each image. During the inference, each input image will be resized to its predicted resolution for minimizing the overall computation burden. We then conduct extensive experiments on several benchmark networks and datasets. The results show that our DRNet can be embedded in any off-the-shelf network architecture to obtain a considerable reduction in computational complexity. For instance, DRNet achieves similar performance with an about 34% computation reduction, while gains 1.4% accuracy increase with 10% computation reduction compared to the original ResNet-50 on ImageNet.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select an ITSM solution for my business?

An IT service management (ITSM) solution guarantees that IT processes and services are combined with the business goals of an organization, thus helping it thrive. To select a suitable ITSM solution for your business, you need to think about a variety of factors. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get their insight on the topic.
Businessmartechseries.com

Merkle Achieves Amazon Redshift Service Delivery Designation

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced it has received the Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the AWS Service Delivery Program, further building on the strategic collaboration announced in late 2020. This designation marks the continued prioritization by Merkle to provide accurate, privacy-minded data to customer experience-focused marketers and data science teams.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Google Cloud Expands Strategic Relationship with Johnson Controls to Run Business Systems on Sustainable Cloud Infrastructure

Google Cloud announced an expanded relationship with Johnson Controls that will involve the leading building technology and solutions company running SAP’s Enterprise Resource Planning Central Component (ECC) environment on Google Cloud. Migrating its SAP ECC environment to the cloud has helped Johnson Controls modernize some of its most critical business systems and applications at scale, and will expand the company’s use of sustainable cloud infrastructure.
Softwaredevops.com

Broadcom Adds VSM Platform to DevOps Portfolio

Broadcom Inc. today added a dedicated value stream management (VSM) application to its portfolio of DevOps offerings as part of an effort to make it simpler to prioritize software development initiatives. Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager for the enterprise software division of Broadcom, said that while the company...
BusinessSFGate

Teklink International Inc. Launches Cloud Nucleus an Innovative Cloud IaaS Support Service To Solve Companies' Challenges In Managing their IT Infrastructure

A Trusted Analytics And Planning Partner For Cloud Analytics And Planning Solutions. TekLink International Inc., (“TekLink”) a respected leader in Cloud Platforms, Planning Solutions, and Data Analytics, is proud to announce the launch of Cloud Nucleus. TekLink’s Cloud Nucleus innovative service and platform enables companies to migrate the management of their IT infrastructure to the Cloud with ease and peace of mind.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Wipro and Oracle collaborate to help organizations migrate to the cloud

Wipro announced it is collaborating with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering that helps organizations migrate to the cloud. Wipro is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). As enterprises seek to generate value from the cloud, their journey is often hindered by excessive costs, ineffective implementations...
TechnologyComputerworld

Eaton Corporation Elevates User Experience with Effective Device Management

Eaton Corporation is a power management company with more than 70,000 devices to support and manage for its global staff. Eaton chose HP to establish a proactive and efficient device management strategy to ensure consistency for all their end users. This approach included integrated security features comprised of comprehensive hardware,...
ComputersGigaom

Cloud Analytics Platform Total Cost of Ownership

Organizations today need a broad set of enterprise data cloud services with key data functionality to modernize applications and utilize machine learning. They need a platform designed to address multi-faceted needs by offering multi-function data management and analytics to solve the enterprise’s most pressing data and analytic challenges in a streamlined fashion. They need a selection that allows a worry-less experience with the architecture and its components.
Orlando, FLmartechseries.com

Enterprise Connect Unveils 2021 Conference Program; Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom Are First Announced Keynotes

Leading Event for Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Set to Take Place in September in Orlando. Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today unveils its Conference Program, which includes access to expert-led conference sessions and keynote presentations from Microsoft, RingCentral and Zoom. Enterprise Connect will take place September 27-29 at the Gaylord Palms hotel in Orlando, Florida.
Businessavnetwork.com

Crestron Taps Maverick AV Solutions to Distribute UC Portfolio

Maverick AV Solutions, a specialist business of Tech Data, has announced an agreement with Crestron Electronics to distribute its range of platform-focused unified communication solutions globally. The move is designed to meet an ever-growing demand in the enterprise and corporate markets for collaboration solutions in every kind of business environment....
Computer Sciencecoroflot.com

Senior Product Designer (UX/UI)

Shape the future of machine learning; SigOpt helps data scientists and engineers build better machine learning (ML) models, faster. As a Senior Product Designer you'll be the first full-time designer on the team, part of the growing product organization at SigOpt. You’ll be working closely with product managers and customer success to develop new features that solve customer needs and with the engineering team on the implementation of your designs.
Technologyamazon.com

Enhancing Existing Building Systems with AWS IoT Services

With the introduction of cloud technology and by extension the rapid emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), the barrier to entry for creating smart building solutions has never been lower. These solutions offer commercial real estate customers potential cost savings and the ability to enhance their tenants’ experience. You can differentiate your business from competitors by offering new amenities and add new sources of revenue by understanding more about your buildings’ operations.
SoftwareSFGate

Zuper Announces ZuperCONNECT 2021 to Advance Technology Innovation and Collaboration in Field Service Management

Exclusive event will gather partners to connect, collaborate and learn about the future of field service management with Zuper and each other. Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced it will host its first ever Partner Day on Thursday, July 15, 2021. ZuperConnect will feature a full day of expert-led presentations and hands-on technical workshops. Channel partners, resellers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), System Integrators (SIs) and marketplace partners will leave the event with actionable takeaways that enable organizations to digitize, automate and optimize their service operations.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Market-Optimized 3nm Physical IP for Armv9-based CPUs

-- For many decades, the computing industry has been focused on keeping pace with Moore’s Law by packing more compute into smaller areas. As Moore’s Law comes to an end, and new compute applications emerge, specialized processing will be the key to achieving the increased performance, power, and area (PPA) expected across the industry. The recently announced Armv9-A architecture will form the leading-edge of the next 300 billion Arm-based chips.
Technologycisco.com

Cisco Cloud ACI Unifies and Simplifies On-Premises and Cloud Interconnection and Management

Most companies have plans to run or move a certain percentage of new and existing applications to the cloud in the next few years. While the cloud offers many compelling benefits, consuming cloud resources is often not as easy as IT departments might expect. The complex list of challenges to be considered when moving to the cloud are enumerated in the cloud adoption frameworks from cloud providers.
TechnologyControl Engineering

Ethernet-APL standard is complete, products are on the way: Two-wire, 10Mbit/s Ethernet for process industries

The 10Mbit/s Ethernet-APL standard, a two-wire, intrinsically safe, physical layer for process manufacturing industries, is complete after 3 years of cooperative development among leading standards development organizations and major process suppliers. Now available are Ethernet-APL standard technical specifications, test standards and two-wire Ethernet physical layer components enabling deployment of high-speed communication field instruments in hazardous process automation environments.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Google Analytics is Digital Marketing, but Digital Marketing is Not Analytics

These are disciplines that apply different methods and tools to perform their analyses, but above all with very different objectives. Using data to make informed and timely decisions has become a success factor for most modern businesses and organizations. At the same time, with the increase in storage and computing capacity, and the development of new technologies and applications, such as the expansion of social networks, the widespread use of smartphones, IoT-based devices, etc., the volume and format of the data has changed dramatically, and the possibilities for analysing and processing it are impressive.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Discovery, Mapping and Monitoring of VMware and Microsoft Hyper–V

The concept of virtualization originated in the late 1960s and early 1970s and this technology has been in wide use ever since. As noted in our blog “Containers vs. Virtual Machines (VM): All You Need to Know,” more than 90% of companies in Europe and North America use server virtualization.
Softwareadtmag.com

Synopsys Adds Code Dx to AppSec Portfolio

Synopsys, Inc., a provider of electronic design automation (EDA), semiconductor IP, and application security testing tools and services, has acquired app vulnerability management company Code Dx. Code Dx's namesake solution is designed to automate the discovery, prioritization, and remediation of software vulnerabilities. Synopsys plans to correlate Code Dx's capabilities with...