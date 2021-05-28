Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Guest view: AG's firing of law firm advances good government

By O.H. SKINNER
Montana Standard
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-year Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently made waves, and drew national attention, by firing Motley Rice, the law firm hired by his predecessor, Tim Fox, for Montana’s high-profile opioid litigation. Some have chosen to look at the termination only from a political angle, focusing on Motley Rice, Tim Fox, and Joe Biden. But the real story here should be about how Knudsen’s decision advances good government and highlights the importance of protecting the public trust in these high-profile, lucrative public contracts for outside counsel.

mtstandard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Government#Conflict Of Interest#Ag#Democratic#Morgan Morgan#Montanans#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Montana StateIndependent Record

An IR View: Can we fix Montana's transparency laws now?

Current and former lawmakers are asking whether editorial boards around Montana are still concerned about the state’s lax government transparency laws. Let us be the first to say: Yes! Yes! A thousand times yes!. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, and retired Republican legislator Dee Brown of Hungry...
PoliticsRegister-Guard

Guest View: AG Rosenblum must take over Nearman investigation

On June 4, Oregon Public Broadcasting broke a story about a video showing Rep. Mike Nearman of Oregon’s House District 23 conspiring with a group of unknown people to allow them access to the closed Capitol building. The video was streamed live to YouTube and Facebook on Dec. 16, 2020....
PoliticsFulton Sun

Missouri AG can't enforce Sunshine Laws in Governor's Office because it's 'a client'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has determined his office cannot investigate an alleged violation of the state's open records laws by the Governor's Office, an interpretation of state law that has transparency advocates alarmed. Missouri's Attorney General's Office is in charge of enforcing the Sunshine Law, which requires meetings, records,...
LawHarvard Health

Competition Laws, Governance, and Firm Value

Policymakers increasingly call for strengthening antitrust laws. For example, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee concluded a 16-month investigation in October 2020 by stressing the need to bolster antitrust laws, policies, and enforcement. In recent months, authorities in China, the European Union, Japan, and the United Kingdom have also signaled their intent to strengthen antitrust laws. The push for more stringent antitrust laws raises questions about the impact of such reforms on firms. In a recent paper, we provide what we believe is the first analysis of how changes in antitrust laws shape corporate valuations.
Florida StateThe Ledger

Guest column: Marsy's Law is righting wrongs in the Florida justice system

The Ledger recently published an editorial by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, “Marsy’s Law used to justify secrecy,” that provided a slanted viewpoint on the constitutional language that protects victims of crime [May 30]. Passed by a supermajority of Florida voters in 2018, Marsy’s Law for Florida enshrined in the state...
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

In Fire's Wake, Illinois EPA Asks State AG To Pursue Legal Action

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has referred an enforcement action to the Illinois Attorney General's Office against the Chemtool, Inc. plant in Rockton in the wake of the Monday fire there which continues to burn. In a release from the IEPA, the agency cites violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection...
PoliticsPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Our view: AG decision sets bad precedent

We couldn’t disagree more strongly with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s argument that his office cannot get involved in an open records complaint against the governor because the governor is a client. The Associated Press and the Missouri Independent have been asking for resignation letters submitted to the governor by Randall...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Perecman Firm Listed To New York Law Journal's 2020 Top Verdicts And Settlements

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is proud to announce that several of its case results have been selected for inclusion in the "ALM Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2020" issue by the New York Law Journal (NYLJ). Eleven of the firm's results have been listed within the construction, workplace, premises liability, slips, trips and falls, and worker/workplace negligence categories. Published annually, the NYLJ's "New York Top Verdicts & Settlements" list features the highest monetary value of jury awards obtained by lawyers and law firms from across the state.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginia Mercury

Law firm’s review finds Va. investigator was ‘most likely biased’ in Parole Board probe

A 65-page report on how Virginia’s watchdog agency investigated a high-profile parole case last year concluded that the lead investigator was “most likely biased” and Gov. Ralph Northam’s office did not interfere with the probe. The law firm that conducted the outside review also found Attorney General Mark Herring’s office helped edit the investigator’s draft […] The post Law firm’s review finds Va. investigator was ‘most likely biased’ in Parole Board probe appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Congress & CourtsBBC

US Justice Department sues Georgia over election laws

The Biden Justice Department has announced that it will sue the state of Georgia over new voting laws passed in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the laws were "enacted with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote". Republicans,...
EconomyLaw.com

'Striking Range'? How Midsize Firms Fit Into Big Law's Associate Bidding War

Amid the legal industry’s most competitive hiring market in recent memory, rapid-fire reports of pay raises have some midsize firms questioning how they’re going to compete for associate talent and fend off Big Law poachers offering more lucrative salaries. Last week, Davis, Polk & Wardwell became the new leader in...
Congress & CourtsMontana Standard

Guest view: Credibility critical in Congress

I think it was the 1977 Montana Republican state convention, and the speaker standing before the delegates was newly elected Congressman Ron Marlenee. Facing criticism from some of the hard right element of his party regarding his personal life, Marlenee was as dynamic and defiant as I ever saw him.
Relationship Advicelegalreader.com

Simple Practices Can Make or Break a Law Firm’s Reputation

Awareness of the client’s perspective will go a long way in improving a law practice and also improving the profession’s reputation. Though I don’t think lawyer jokes are going away anytime soon. Heard any good lawyer jokes lately? Lawyers have long been the butt of many anecdotes depicting them as...
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Committee advances legislation streamlining government

The state Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee recently advanced legislation to streamline government decisions and processes. Senate Bill 717 amends the Environmental Hearing Board Act to further provide for definitions and jurisdictions, while Senate Bill 718 amends the same act to establish an Environmental Hearing Board. The board would...
Montana StateMontana Standard

Guest view: Montana has a history of gun regulation, for good reason

Montana Territory was born in a spasm of violence. In 1863, when Bannack was the territory’s first gold mining town, Henry Plummer, the sheriff later hanged by vigilantes, got into a heated argument in the saloon. Reputed to be the best shot in the territory, Plummer rose and at point blank range emptied his pistol. Three bullets hit the man he was aiming for, two grazed bystanders, and one was lodged in the beam above the bar.