Jim Cornelison will perform '(Back Home Again) in Indiana' for 75th pre-race anniversary

In 1946, thousands of fans fell silent as James Melton's velvety voice poured through the speakers before the Indy 500. His operatic voice wrung every ounce of wistful Hoosier nostalgia from the notes of "(Back Home Again in) Indiana," prompting listeners to let Indianapolis Motor Speedway know how much they loved the performance. Something special had just been born, but no one understood what it would become.