Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Jim Cornelison will perform '(Back Home Again) in Indiana' for 75th pre-race anniversary

Herald Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1946, thousands of fans fell silent as James Melton's velvety voice poured through the speakers before the Indy 500. His operatic voice wrung every ounce of wistful Hoosier nostalgia from the notes of "(Back Home Again in) Indiana," prompting listeners to let Indianapolis Motor Speedway know how much they loved the performance. Something special had just been born, but no one understood what it would become.

www.heraldtimesonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Portland, IN
State
Oregon State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cornelison
Person
Jim Nabors
Person
Benny Goodman
Person
Dinah Shore
Person
Josh Kaufman
Person
Mel Tormé
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Indy 500#University Of Chicago#National Anthem#Purdue University#All American#Indystar#Straight No Chaser#Twitter#Domenicareports#Purdue Bands#Wistful Hoosier Nostalgia#Singing#Native Ballard Macdonald#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Florida StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster. Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Indiana StateRepublic

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indiana StateTheHDRoom

Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 NCAA Division 1 College Cup final pits unranked Marshall against #3 Indiana for the NCAA soccer championship. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth title overall while Marshall has never secured a men’s soccer national championship.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...