Everyday Cheapskate: A couple's guide to common money myths

Even though most would think we, as a Weatherby couple, have hunted together for many years, the truth is it is something we have grown into. And over the almost past decade, others have observed and asked how we do that. This..article... is a chance to describe that journey and celebrate it and give some insight into how readers might apply some of the things we have learned. Although this is in the context of hunting together as a couple, we must make one thing clear: this isn’t about hunting. Deep down, it is about enjoying your relationship with your spouse through the enjoyment of life experiences, amazing places, and loved hobbies. It’s about freeing each other to live life to the fullest together. If your goal is to hunt with your wife or husband, you might be missing the real message of what we are about, but we will talk hunting, we promise.