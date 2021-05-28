Cancel
Why Indiana's governor and attorney general are feuding over emergency powers

Cover picture for the articleGov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita have been quarreling over whether the governor has the legal authority to challenge a piece of legislation in court. The dispute has raised eyebrows over the unusual Republican Party infighting in Indiana. Holcomb is in his second and final term as governor. Rokita, a former Congressman and secretary of state who is widely believed to be a contender to replace Holcomb in four years, is starting his first year as the state's top lawyer.

