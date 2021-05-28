Flower Mound Democrats elect new leaders
The Flower Mound Area Democratic Club this week elected new leaders while also establishing a new Instagram account and working toward a new website.
The new leaders are:
- Dru Murray — Chair
- Stephani Turner — First vice-chair
- Antonella Longo — Vice-chair recruitment
- Sandra Weinstein — Vice-chair events chair
- Debbie Simon — Vice-chair communications
- Emily Allgier — Treasurer
- Brittni Kelly — Secretary
- Beth Fields Tuttass — Sergeant-at-Arms
“We look forward to expanding the outreach of our members, so that we can achieve our goals for the community,” Murray said in a news release announcing the election on Thursday. The new Instagram account can be found at @flowemoundareademocrats.
— Staff report