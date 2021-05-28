Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound Democrats elect new leaders

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
 18 days ago

The Flower Mound Area Democratic Club this week elected new leaders while also establishing a new Instagram account and working toward a new website.

The new leaders are:

  • Dru Murray — Chair
  • Stephani Turner — First vice-chair
  • Antonella Longo — Vice-chair recruitment
  • Sandra Weinstein — Vice-chair events chair
  • Debbie Simon — Vice-chair communications
  • Emily Allgier — Treasurer
  • Brittni Kelly — Secretary
  • Beth Fields Tuttass — Sergeant-at-Arms

“We look forward to expanding the outreach of our members, so that we can achieve our goals for the community,” Murray said in a news release announcing the election on Thursday. The new Instagram account can be found at @flowemoundareademocrats.

— Staff report

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
Feedback from Denton residents is being sought on how city officials should spend $11 million of American Rescue Plan money — half of what it will ultimately receive. The funds, according to the city, may be used to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic, provide “premium pay to eligible essential workers” and invest in such infrastructure as water, sewer and broadband.