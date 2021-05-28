117 employees sue Houston Methodist over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse in Houston, is convinced that it is wrong for an employer to vaccinate a hospital worker like her with COVID-19 or say goodbye to work. I am. But so far, it has lost its legal debate. A federal judge frankly ruled over the weekend that employees of the Houston Methodist Hospital system could go to work elsewhere if they didn’t like it. A business that saves lives without giving the COVID-19 virus. This is a choice made to keep staff, patients, and their families safer. Bridge is free to choose to accept or reject the COVID-19 vaccine, but in that case, U.S. Federal Judge Lynn Hughes was filed by 117 Houston Methodist workers, including Bridges. He said he had dismissed the lawsuit over vaccine requirements. Protecting patients and others from the coronavirus is considered the first type in the United States, but that is not the end of the debate. To: “This is just the beginning.” And other hospital systems across the country, including Washington DC, Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and more recently New York, have been repulsed, following Houston Methodists. House says Houston Methodist employees will probably continue to support such vaccine requirements in court, especially in public health crises, as long as the employer provides reasonable exemptions, including medical conditions and religious objections. Let’s call the comparison “blameable,” and said the allegations that the vaccines made in the lawsuit were experimental and dangerous were false. “These people have not been imprisoned. They are not tied up. They are only required to be vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable people in hospitals and other medical institutions,” said Houston. Valerie Gatman Koch, an assistant professor of law at the University of Houston Law Center, said. Bridges is one of 178 Houston Methodist workers. The University of Pennsylvania Health System and the New York Elderly Hospital System, the largest private employers in Philadelphia, show employees as well. The April Houston Methodist decision made it the first major US healthcare system to require workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Many hospitals across the country, including Houston Methodists, already need other types of vaccines. Mark Boom, President and CEO of Houston Methodist, states that nearly 25,000 of the system’s more than 26,000 workers are fu. lly was vaccinated against COVID-19. “You did the right thing. You protected our patients, colleagues, family, and our community. Science is needed if the vaccine is not only safe, but also against COVID-19. I’m proving that, “Boom said. Statement to employees. However, Bridges, 39, and another nurse, Kara Shepherd, 38, who is participating in the proceedings, say she is not confident in the safety of the vaccine. They say they have seen patients and colleagues react severely and have insufficient knowledge of their long-term effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a small number of health problems, but the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective. Bridges, who worked for six and a half years in the medical surgery inpatient ward of the Houston Methodist Hospital on the outskirts of Baytown, and Shepherd, who worked for the labor delivery unit at the Houston Methodist Hospital for seven and a half years, are not anti-vacuants, not conspirators, but political statements. Is not issued. “For me, this is ultimately free,” Shepherd said. Their lawyer, Jared Woodfill, said the hospital system does not allow workers to make their own medical decisions. Indiana University Health, Indiana’s largest hospital system, requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by September 1. So far, over 60% of the 34,000 employees have been vaccinated. Requirements. Kasey Ladig, an intensive care nurse and outpatient coordinator for the IU Health Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, said she quit her favorite job the day the policy was announced. “Science,” said Radig. “It was a big danger signal. I was worried about getting it.” Hospital employees and others said the COVID-19 vaccine was under an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Being dispensed, he claimed that such requirements were illegal. Not finalized by the FDA. However, Koch added that emergency use does not mean that people are being tested and is expected to be approved by the FDA. Allison K. Hoffman, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, claims that Houston Methodist employees claim that the human Guinea Pig or its vaccine policy is a series of medical experiment rules developed in the wake of Nazi atrocities. Violates and is “ridiculous”. To avoid such battles, many employers offer vaccination incentives. In need of a vaccine, Jackson’s small medical system in Wyoming provided a $ 600 bonus to vaccinated employees by the end of May. This has increased vaccinations from 73% to 82% of St. John’s Health’s 840 employees, spokeswoman Karen Connelly said. Bridges and Shepherd said the expected unemployment meant financial concerns, but no regrets. “We are all proud of our decision because we are in our position and did not go against our will just for salary,” Bridges said. It was.