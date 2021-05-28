Cancel
Wild Weather Exhibit

mdwfp.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild Weather, an exciting, engaging exhibit opens on May 29, 2021, at MDWFP’s Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and will be open through December 31, 2021. This highly interactive exhibit, developed and produced by Science North in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre, illustrates severe weather as a powerful and unpredictable force.

www.mdwfp.com
#Weather Forecasters#Severe Weather#Hurricanes#Heat Waves#Mdwfp#Science North#Museum#Regions Bank#Trustmark#Weyerhaeuser
