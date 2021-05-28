Wild Weather Exhibit

Spring storm damage can wreak havoc on your home or business. DKI offers residential and commercial storm cleanup services nationwide. Inclement weather can impact your property without warning, and cause all sorts of problems, no matter where you live. However, the spring storm season tends to leave the most damage in its wake. You may experience heavy rain, intense winds, tornadoes, hailstorms, flooding, and more. Many home and business owners are left with expensive repairs, such as broken windows, damaged roofs, and more. Our storm damage cleanup company wants to provide you some tips about what to do before, during, and after the storm. Recovering from spring storms is a process that can actually start long before storm season. Be sure to get in touch with us for 24-hour emergency services, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions about storm cleanup.