I pledge allegiance to the flag

I was fortunate to have spent 30 years working at our local newspaper, where I was given the opportunity to write this column and, in time, also for special sections. It wasn’t just another assignment to hurry and write. It was emotional, eye-opening and by far the most rewarding assignment I’d ever had. During the planning process of bringing The Wall That Heals to our area, it was determined the newspaper would produce a special section. I will be forever grateful I was asked to write stories about at a time in history I knew very little about.