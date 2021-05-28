La Plata County adds teeth to fire restrictions ahead of summer

With warm weather and wildfires in mind, La Plata County commissioners have strengthened fire restrictions and related penalties in unincorporated areas of the county. The commissioners passed an ordinance this week that makes it easier to begin and end fire restrictions, links the county’s Stage 1 restrictions to red flag days, and includes penalties in the county code for breaking restrictions. The changes go into effect June 28 for unincorporated areas and land owned by the county.