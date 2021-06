We all believe we are reasonable people. And most reasonable people recognize "severe or pervasive" harassment when they see it in their workplace. It is much harder to recognize "unwelcome conduct that would be offensive to a reasonable person with similar characteristics." Yet, proponents of Senate Bill 176, the Protecting Opportunities And Workers' Rights Act, believe that the broader definition is necessary. They expect the measure to deliver workplaces free of harassment. That is a big promise. Does it acknowledge the risks?